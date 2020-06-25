Hawkeye Community College announced it will resume face-to-face classes this fall with classroom modifications for physical distancing and other safety measurements.
Classes will be delivered in a variety of options, including face-to-face, hybrid, and online classes. Delivery formats will vary by program to meet their specific requirements.
“We remain committed to providing the highest quality education and personalized learning experience that students have come to expect from Hawkeye,” said Dr. Todd Holcomb, president of Hawkeye Community College.
Hawkeye will continue to adhere to all Iowa public health and CDC guidelines to protect the health and safety of students, employees, and the community. Courses may run at 50% occupancy to ensure proper physical distancing and students and faculty will be expected to wear a face covering. Enhanced cleaning and sanitation are scheduled for classrooms, labs, equipment, and common areas.
Last week, the college began the first phase of its campus reopening plan with limited face-to-face classes for hands-on learning. Offices are now open to provide services for students and visitors. Appointments are recommended.
“It is part of our strategic effort to open the campus safely and we are doing everything we can to ensure the wellness of our campus community,” Dr. Holcomb said. “We look forward to seeing our students on campus again.”
Hawkeye is also resuming face-to-face classes in short-term training programs, job retraining, certifications, and workplace training programs.
The fall semester will begin as planned on Monday, August 24, and will follow the scheduled academic calendar. Fall registration is currently underway. For more information on how to apply or register for classes, contact the Admissions Office at 319-296-4000.