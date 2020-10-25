WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Hawkeyes just ran out of time and energy.
They also couldn’t hang on to the football late in the game – and it cost them.
Purdue capitalized on a late fourth-quarter fumble and converted it into a touchdown pass with 2 minutes, 15 seconds left to send Iowa to a season-opening 24-20 loss Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette.
It was a frustrating loss, considering the Hawkeyes outgained Purdue in total yards (460-386), but they were also flagged 10 times for 100 yards. By contrast, Purdue had three penalties for 21 yards.
Iowa finished 4 of 13 on third down and committed two turnovers, both in Purdue territory.
“We did a lot of good things, positive, good plays and good play, but there is a lot we have to work on,” Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said. “In particular, turning the ball over, penalties – half of the penalties were major, more than five yards.”
The Hawkeyes’ defense also spent much of the afternoon chasing Boilermakers' junior running back Zander Horvath, who torched the Hawkeyes for 129 yards on 21 carries. During the last two meetings, the Boilermakers didn’t have much of a ground game and were a one-dimensional threat.
“We let (Horvath) get going in the second half,” Ferentz said. “They ran it well in the second half.”
Purdue assistant head coach Brian Brohm, filling in for his brother, head coach Jeff Brohm, who was at home in self-quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 test earlier in the week, said upping the ante in the running game was by design.
“Iowa was trying to play the pass quite a bit and daring us to run the ball,” he said. “For us to be able to (run) and do it effectively started to open the passing game for us.”
The Boilermakers also hoped for some sort of spark after it was announced star wide receiver Rondale Moore would not play.
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras completed 22 of 39 passes for 265 yards in his first career start under center. He didn’t throw an interception, but he also didn’t connect for a passing touchdown all afternoon.
But the killer was the late-game fumble.
With Iowa driving, senior Mekhi Sargent ripped off a 13-yard run to the Boilermakers' 28, but Dedrick Mackey knocked the ball loose at the end of the play and Cam Allen recovered. It was the opening the Boilermakers needed, as they drove for the go-ahead score.
With about six minutes left, the Boilermakers drove 72 yards in 12 plays on the back of Horvath, who tallied 15 yards on four carries to start the march, including a 2-yard gain that gave Purdue a first-and-10 at midfield.
The Hawkeyes momentarily appeared to swing the momentum back into their favor on a sack of Boilermakers' quarterback Aiden O’Connell, but defensive lineman Jack Heflin was flagged for a 15-yard face mask penalty that moved the Boilermakers deep into Hawkeyes’ territory.
After Horvath dinged the Iowa defense on carries of 11 and 5 yards to the 6, O’Connell hit wide receiver David Bell for a 6-yard touchdown pass – his third of the day – to give Purdue a 24-20 lead with 2:15 left.
“Bell is a good player, one of the best players in the Big Ten,” said Iowa senior linebacker Nick Niemann. “You know he’s going to go out and make plays.”
The Hawkeyes had one last chance. They managed to pick up a first down on a 16-yard pass from Petras to sophomore tight end Sam LaPorta, but the drive ended when Petras’ fourth-and-14 pass near midfield fell incomplete.
“It’s discipline and attention to detail,” Petras said. “We pride ourselves on being brilliant at the basics, and we weren’t that today. Self-inflicted wounds are never easy. It’s tough. It’s something we can correct. It’s good we’ll be able to watch it on tape and see what we did wrong and come back this week and try to improve.”
Tyler Goodson led Iowa’s ground game with 77 yards on 16 carries, while Sargent added 71 yards on 11 totes and a score.
Petras evenly spread the wealth among his receiving corps, with LaPorta grabbing five passes for 71, Goodson snagging five passes for 59 yards and Nico Ragaini hauling in four passes for 61 yards.
Jack Koerner paced the Hawkeyes’ defense with 13 tackles, including nine solo stops. Niemann had eight solo tackles, while Riley Moss and Daviyon Nixon had seven stops apiece.
Barrington Wade and Matt Hankins both had interceptions for Iowa.
Ferentz said much of the coming week will be spent watching film of what went wrong against Purdue.
“We’re going to see a lot off the film to teach off of, situational football and all three phases,” he said. “If we can’t get some things corrected and do a better job moving forward, it’s going to be tough to win conference games.”
The Hawkeyes host Northwestern at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at Kinnick Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.
Michael Johnson is regional editor of Kankakee Valley publishing in northwestern Indiana, where he also covers Purdue University football.