Hawkeye Community College announces the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester.
The Dean’s List is official recognition of outstanding academic accomplishment by full-time students. To make the Dean’s List, an individual must be a full-time student and successfully complete 12 or more credits in the fall or spring semesters with a semester GPA of 3.50 or better for courses taken at Hawkeye.
Area students on the list include the following:
Clarksville: Tara Bartlett, Allison Cummings and Elizabeth Rand
Denver: Antonio Graber, Dominique Griffin, Jensen Johnston, Isaiah Krause, Jocelyn Milius, Jennifer Mobley, Ethan Nicholas, Carson Schneider and Blake Steege
Fairbank: Ronald Hutschenreuter, Hayley Kleinheksel, Riley McDaniel, Heather Meinecke and Hunter Robinson
Greene: Brandon Adelmund, Molly Adelmund, and Lauren Hawker
Janesville: Jared Burks and Jameson Conover
Nashua: Mitchell Malven
Plainfield: Tristen Brase and Sydney Hansen
Readlyn: Erin Armbrecht, Christopher Hess, Julia Larue and Carley Schmit
Shell Rock: Tyler Borgwardt, Dalton Epley, Jordan Hoeppner, Brody Kramer, Erika Quistorff and Karlie Wosepka
Sumner: Krayton Allen, Katie Gruber, Kiley Kime, Kelsey Pagel and Jonathan Rader
Tripoli: Isabell Christensen, Allison Katzenburger, Branden Kleppe and Chad Vance
Waverly: Abraham Blanchard, Angie Buttjer, Levi Enright, Hanna Fanter, Hailey Finch, Veronica Gregory, Clairice Hamilton, Shelby Johnson, Brady Neebel, Christopher Njus, Rory Schmidt, Jawan Sims, Roland ten Hoeve, Stefan ten Hoeve, Jayden Umthum, Madison Van Eman, Drew Wittfoth and Kaylie Yanda