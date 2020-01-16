Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Hawkeye Community College

Hawkeye Community College announces the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester.

The Dean’s List is official recognition of outstanding academic accomplishment by full-time students. To make the Dean’s List, an individual must be a full-time student and successfully complete 12 or more credits in the fall or spring semesters with a semester GPA of 3.50 or better for courses taken at Hawkeye.

Area students on the list include the following:

Clarksville: Tara Bartlett, Allison Cummings and Elizabeth Rand

Denver: Antonio Graber, Dominique Griffin, Jensen Johnston, Isaiah Krause, Jocelyn Milius, Jennifer Mobley, Ethan Nicholas, Carson Schneider and Blake Steege

Fairbank: Ronald Hutschenreuter, Hayley Kleinheksel, Riley McDaniel, Heather Meinecke and Hunter Robinson

Greene: Brandon Adelmund, Molly Adelmund, and Lauren Hawker

Janesville: Jared Burks and Jameson Conover

Nashua: Mitchell Malven

Plainfield: Tristen Brase and Sydney Hansen

Readlyn: Erin Armbrecht, Christopher Hess, Julia Larue and Carley Schmit

Shell Rock: Tyler Borgwardt, Dalton Epley, Jordan Hoeppner, Brody Kramer, Erika Quistorff and Karlie Wosepka

Sumner: Krayton Allen, Katie Gruber, Kiley Kime, Kelsey Pagel and Jonathan Rader

Tripoli: Isabell Christensen, Allison Katzenburger, Branden Kleppe and Chad Vance

Waverly: Abraham Blanchard, Angie Buttjer, Levi Enright, Hanna Fanter, Hailey Finch, Veronica Gregory, Clairice Hamilton, Shelby Johnson, Brady Neebel, Christopher Njus, Rory Schmidt, Jawan Sims, Roland ten Hoeve, Stefan ten Hoeve, Jayden Umthum, Madison Van Eman, Drew Wittfoth and Kaylie Yanda