The following are Hawkeye Community College summer graduates and their programs of study. Graduates are listed in alphabetical order by city:
- Key: AA = Associate of Arts, AAA = Associate of Applied Arts, AAS = Associate of Applied Science, AS = Associate of Science, CERT = Certificate, DIPL = Diploma, = with Honors (3.5-3.74 GPA), = with High Honors (3.75-3.99 GPA), = with Highest Honors (4.0 GPA)
- Allison: Keely Heller, Liberal Arts, AA
Clarksville: Shakira Neymeyer, Practical Nursing, DIPL
- Denver: Alex Gebel, Liberal Arts, AA; Payton Heidemann, Dental Assisting, DIPL
Fairbank: Riley McDaniel, CNC Machining Technology, DIPL
- Fredericksburg: Trey Hartson, Heating and Air Conditioning, DIPL; Kayla Strempke, Occupational Therapy Assistant, AAS
- Greene: Sandra Hosek, Occupational Therapy Assistant, AAS
- Janesville: Michaela Cox, Associate Degree Nursing, AAS; Eliza Cross, Medical Laboratory Technology, AAS; Baylee Heath, Liberal Arts, AA; Richard Morgan, Landscaping and Turf Management, AAS; Taylor Steiner, Computer Networking Technician, DIPL
Nashua: Desiree Bright, Liberal Arts, AA
Readlyn: Brianne Bockholt, Associate Degree Nursing, AAS
Shell Rock: Anne Corcoran, Dental Assisting, DIPL
- Sumner: Isabelle Daniels, Liberal Arts, AA
Tripoli: Tyler Halverson, Liberal Arts, AA; Alicia Hyde, Associate Degree Nursing, AAS; Conner Mueller, Liberal Arts, AA
Waverly: Melissa Anderson, Practical Nursing, DIPL; Scott Kramer, Physical Therapist Assistant, AAS; Kristin Krause, Medical Assistant, DIPL; Ashley Neuendorf, Human Resource Management, AAS; Kayla Peters, Associate Degree Nursing, AAS; Nikita Rowell, Associate Degree Nursing, AAS; Paige Struck, Dental Assisting, DIPL; Morgan Thompson, Liberal Arts, AA