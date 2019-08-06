Hawkeye Community College has announced the next Business Consortium Workshop Series, focused on providing an intense concentration of knowledge in specific business topics to employees in all industries.
The consortium consists of 11 different workshops, all focused on building business strength. Workshops run once a month from 8:30-11 a.m. and are led by business training professionals with years of field experience. Sessions for the 2019-2020 series include: P2P: Peer-to-Peer Feedback, From Buddy to Boss, Loving What You Do: Being an Influencer at Work, The Maxwell Method of Selling, Getting to the Root of the Problem for Corrective Action, Get Your Mind Set on Your Mindset, Keeping the Productivity Fire Burning in the Afternoon, Virtual Tools We All Need, Stressing to Impressing: Time Tips for the Super Productive, Presentation Polish, and Personal Brand.
Membership in the consortium entitles a business to one seat in each workshop. Businesses can send any employee to any workshop, but seats are limited to the number of memberships purchased. Individual attendees who attend at least eight of the 11 sessions will receive a certificate of completion.
The first workshop is Oct. 17. To join the consortium, visit www.hawkeyecollege.edu/business-consortium or call 319-296-4290.