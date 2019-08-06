WATERLOO – Hawkeye Community College is hosting two open houses for dislocated workers, including individuals impacted by the closure of Ocwen Financial Corp. in Waterloo.
The open houses, planned for Tuesday, Aug. 6, and Wednesday, Aug. 14, will include information on career training, financial aid, and the admissions process. Both open houses will take place from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in Hawkeye Center on the Hawkeye Community College Main Campus, 1501 E. Orange Road, Waterloo.
To request additional information, or to schedule an individual appointment, contact the Hawkeye admissions office at 319-296-4000 or admission@hawkeyecollege.edu.