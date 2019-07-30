WATERLOO – The Iowa Association of Community College Trustees (IACCT) has recognized Jay Nardini, chair of the Hawkeye Community College Board of Trustees, and Donna McNulty, assistant to the president and secretary to the Board of Trustees, with awards during their annual conference this week in Council Bluffs.
Nardini is the 2019 recipient of the John P. Kibbie Trustee Leadership Award and McNulty received this year’s Outstanding Support Staff Award.
“Since joining Hawkeye’s Board of Trustees in 2011, Mr. Nardini has continuously demonstrated outstanding leadership skills,” said Bruce Clark, board vice chair. “As the current chair, he encourages his fellow trustees to work together as a team – not as individuals.”
As a trustee, Nardini served four years as a member of the IACCT executive committee, including serving as chair in 2017. He was also a member of the IACCT Board Development and Leadership, Awards and Financial Oversight committees. He served on the Iowans for Skilled Workforce committee from 2012-2018 and at the national level he was elected to serve two terms on the Association of Community College Trustees Diversity and Inclusion Committee.
Nardini is active in the community, serving as chair of the board of directors for Friendship Village, a Waterloo retirement community. He is a past chair of the elder board for Prairie Lakes Church in Cedar Falls and is a long-time volunteer for the American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Black Hawk County. He is self-employed as an attorney.
McNulty has dedicated more than 25 years of her professional career to Hawkeye, working in the President’s Office since 2001 and serving as board secretary since 2017.
“In my role as Chair of the Hawkeye Community College Board of Trustees, I have the distinct pleasure of interacting with Donna on a frequent basis,” Nardini said. “I have found Donna to be extremely competent, organized and professional. Above all, I am impressed by her work ethic and dedication to serving the entire college and its community stakeholders.”
McNulty has been involved with organizing several large-scale college and community events, including Hawkeye’s 50th anniversary exhibit at the Grout Museum of History and Science, the 2019 Phi Theta Kappa All-Iowa Academic Team Celebration and the opening of the Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center in downtown Waterloo. Her hard work and dedication to the college was recognized with the President’s Ambassador Award in 2019.