The Hospice & Palliative Care Association of Iowa (HCPAI) honored five Cedar Valley Hospice volunteers at a virtual volunteer recognition event Nov. 6.
Jeannie Woodward and Francis Moore were honored from Cedar Valley Hospice’s Waterloo site; Tom Magner from the Independence site; Kay England from the Grundy Center site; and Ann Arjes from the Waverly site.
Ann Arjes – Waverly
Ann Arjes has been a part of Cedar Valley Hospice since 2017 putting in well over 300 hours of quilting. Not only does Ann make one-of-a-kind quilts for patients with her quilting crew the “Thursday Quilters,” she didn’t hesitate to jump in recently making masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. This group made handmade masks to help protect staff, patients, families and also the community at large, reaching 500 plus in total. Ann did all this and still managed to handcraft to perfection beautiful, personalized quilts that bring such joy to our patients and their families.
Jeannie Woodward – Waterloo
Jeannie has volunteered for a little over a year and has proven that her dedication to her patients and their families is steadfast. She currently visits her patient weekly – not even letting COVID-19 break her streak, visiting her patient outside her room window at a local care facility. Staff open the blinds – allowing Jeannie and the patient to re-create their visits. It makes her patient’s day and for Jeannie, that feeling is reciprocated.
Francis Moore – Waterloo Hospice Home
Francis Moore has a special task at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. Since 2015, he comes every Friday, often with his wife, Peggy, to fill all bird feeders on the property. His hope is that the birds bring some peace to our patients and families while they are there. Beyond being an avid bird watcher who started bird watching at age 6, he is also a Grand Master with the rank of 9th degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do. Cedar Valley Hospice is grateful he shares his talents with those patients and families who receive a sense of enjoyment and relaxation while watching the birds that visit.
Tom Magner – Independence
Tom finds being a patient/family volunteer very rewarding and always says, “I feel I get more from the patient than what I give.” Additionally, Tom has volunteered since 1992 and has also been a part of the Cedar Valley Hospice Advisory Committee and participated in many fundraising events. His life experiences as a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor with the State of Iowa for 35 years helped him to be a compassionate hospice volunteer. We admire his positive attitude and empathy for others in the community and know his sincerity has made a difference to those we serve.
Kay England – Grundy Center
Kay England has been a dedicated volunteer since 2002. Ater Kay’s husband’s died, she wanted to become involved. She was assigned to a few patients, and then decided that helping out in our office fit her schedule better with her other community service commitment of delivering groceries to the elderly. She is a great asset to the Grundy Center office, always has a smile on her face and is willing to answer the phone to help others in need. Her presence is felt by those around her.
For a full list of HPCAI’s 2020 honored volunteers, visit www.hpcai.org. To become a Cedar Valley Hospice volunteer, call 800-626-2360.