Annika Behrends, a junior at Waverly-Shell Rock High School, has been living with pain for quite some time due to years of rolling her ankles. She has been visiting physical therapist, Casey Doyle, Taylor Physical Therapy, since she was in fourth grade.
Annika participates in volleyball, soccer, wrestling and basketball. Before each practice and each game, the athletic trainer at the school tapes both her ankles to give them the support they need.
Casey referred her to Dr. Nicholas Schmerbach with Cedar Valley Podiatry Foot and Ankle Center. After seeing Dr. Schmerbach, it was decided Annika needed a lateral ankle ligament reconstruction.
“I have been waiting over a year to have this surgery. I really didn’t want to miss a sports season,” Annika stated.
With COVID-19, her soccer season was cancelled so she was able to schedule her surgery. Annika and her parents arrived early morning on May 21 for surgery.
“I was very comfortable and Dr. Schmerbach did a great job of explaining everything to me and my parents. The nurses were very good and I felt safe and wasn’t worried,” Annika continued.
“Big shout out to the Waverly Health Center. They were awesome,” Sara Behrends, Annika’s mother commented.
Several weeks after the surgery, Annika is feeling great and is in no pain.
“I’m getting stronger each day and have been working really hard in therapy,” she said.
She is looking forward to getting back in the gym, on the mat and on the field.