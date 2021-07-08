“Life has a funny way of sending you little messages.” – Beth Hektoen
Beth Hektoen of Waverly decided to step up her running game when the world stopped for a global pandemic in March 2020. She started by running half marathons every weekend, only missing a couple. She added in two full marathons just to keep things interesting. Running is her passion.
Fast forward to spring 2021. Beth started feeling extra tired, short of breath and cold. She was craving ice when it was freezing outside. As a former nurse, she knew something wasn’t right.
“I’m a stubborn gal when it comes to slowing down, so I kicked it up a few gears,” she said. “I ran 10 miles a day for 10 days straight just to prove that I was OK.”
Her body, however, was telling her that something was not OK, so her doctor ordered some blood tests. Beth knew there were some blood disorders in her family history, and the test results showed a bad case of anemia. Anemia is a condition in which you lack enough healthy red blood cells to carry adequate oxygen to your body’s tissues.
Beth’s doctor prescribed five iron infusions. Before Beth hung up her stethoscope for a camera, her last nursing position at WHC was in outpatient medical services, where she ironically, ended up as an infusion patient.
“There was just no question where I would go for these iron infusions,” Beth said. “The whole department just runs super smoothly. The nurses are wonderful and I never have to wait. The nurses visited with me and made sure I was comfortable. I just love them!”
The infusions may have slowed her down, but Beth is now feeling back to her normal self! During her fifth and final infusion, she received the email she had been waiting for – she had been accepted and invited to run the Boston Marathon in October.
“I’m so thankful for the nurses and care so close to home and for my doctor for taking the time to truly care about me as a patient,” Beth concluded.