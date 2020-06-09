Amanda and Garrett Ramthun have chosen Waverly Health Center for their care for about five years. Their whole family sees providers in the Christophel Clinic and they welcomed their first child in WHC’s birthing center.
“We are so impressed with WHC’s person-centered care approach that we drive about thirty minutes one way to seek care there,” stated Amanda.
When they found out they were expecting their second child, they knew they would receive high quality care at WHC Women’s Clinic. Amanda’s prenatal appointments remained smooth and consistent despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was a really uncertain and hard time to be pregnant, but I was glad the doctors in the Women’s Clinic were still making my care a priority,” she said.
Amanda went to the Women’s Clinic for her routine 36-week appointment and everything looked great – the baby’s heart beat was strong and an ultrasound showed their baby was measuring right on track.
The very next day Amanda noticed their baby was not moving as much as she could normally expect.
“I could feel the baby move every once in a while, but the movements weren’t as strong as they normally were and they were much less frequent,” stated Amanda.
WHC’s providers in the Women’s Clinic educate all pregnant moms on the importance of kick counting. Kick counting is a simple and important technique to monitor fetal movement in the third trimester of pregnancy. It was the education Amanda received at one of her appointments that she recalled when she chose to call the birthing center that evening to ensure everything was ok with their baby.
After discussing her situation with WHC’s birthing center staff, Amanda was instructed to come for a non-stress test. This test is used to track baby’s movement, heart beat and contractions as a noninvasive way to check on a baby’s health.
The test took much longer than expected because their baby was not moving enough to get the proper readings. After some additional testing, Dr. Michele Martins, WHC Women’s Clinic, encouraged Amanda and her husband, Garrett, to move forward with having their baby that night.
“We were totally unprepared to have a baby four weeks early, but are so appreciative of Dr. Martins’ quick thinking and expertise,” stated Garrett.
Everett Ramthun was born that night via c-section with the umbilical cord wrapped around his neck three times. He was not getting the blood he needed in the womb which resulted in his lack of movement.
“The outcome could’ve been very different if our concerns weren’t taken seriously, but we felt that each and every staff person at WHC was genuinely concerned for the health and well-being of our baby and our family,” stated Amanda. “The birthing center nurses, surgery staff and providers were all incredibly helpful, reassuring and comforting throughout the whole process!”
After spending about a week in the hospital getting the care that he needed, Everett got to go home and meet his big sister, Quinn!
“We will forever be grateful for the care and compassion that we continue to receive every time we step foot inside Waverly Health Center,” finished Amanda.
