It was a typical summer evening and Taylor Nitz of Shell Rock set out to conquer his lawn. After his task was completed, he went inside to enjoy the rest of his evening. He noticed a few hives had popped out which wasn’t out of the ordinary for him. He decided to take a quick shower to see if that would help. While in the shower, his vision became blurry and he began to get light-headed, losing his balance. His wife Kate knew it was time to call 911.
The Shell Rock first responders arrived shortly after her call and took his vitals. They helped him out of his house and into the Waverly Health Center ambulance. He arrived at the WHC Emergency Department minutes later.
“I immediately felt at ease when I came into the ER. I knew I was in the right place and would be taken care of,” stated Taylor. After a couple hours, Taylor was feeling much better and was able to be discharged.
“The staff were so good. They took such great care of me. They made me feel comfortable and I was confident in the care I was receiving. It was a great experience considering the circumstances,” Taylor ended.