Bill Harken of Waverly had never been as happy as when he walked out of the Waverly Health Center in November. After an exposure to COVID-19, Bill came to the Walk-In Clinic where he tested negative and was instructed to self isolate and watch symptoms.
Several days later, Bill was starting to have some concerns with his breathing. It was recommended that he go to the emergency department. Upon arrival at the ED, Bill was seen by Dr. John Zehr.
“I have a long history with Dr. Zehr and it was comforting knowing he was going to look after me,” stated Bill.
After several tests and a positive COVID diagnosis, Bill was admitted for inpatient care.
“The ED was great and I felt like I was taken very good care of there,” Bill continued.
“When I hit the call button, the nurses were right there. I knew they were really busy and they did an outstanding job of taking care of me,” Bill recalls.
Bill would spend the next several days healing and gaining strength.
“I was very impressed with the team approach to my healing. From the nurses, pharmacist and doctor, I knew they were treating me to the best of their abilities,” Bill said.
When Dr. Clay Dahlquist, WHC’s hospitalist, started talking discharge plans, Bill and his wife Barb, were very happy.
Discharge day arrived and plans were made.
“The discharge instructions were very easy to understand and they made sure Barb and I knew exactly what we needed to do,” Bill continued.
“The nursing staff were absolutely great and I have no complaints. The food was excellent and always warm when it was delivered. I knew they were busy, but my room was always kept clean and I was very well cared for,” Bill stated.
He recalls as he was leaving, a nurse with tears in her eyes, stated how happy she was to see him go home.
Since returning home, Bill continues to gain strength in his lungs.
“I’m definitely walking slower and needing to take my time getting around,” Bill said. “Overall, my care at the Waverly Health Center was outstanding.The team approach taken was all good in every aspect.”