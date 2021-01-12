Rhonda Haberer of New Hartford didn’t know help was this close to home for her.
She had been living with rhinophyma for 20 years. Rhinophyma is a rare disease, causing disfiguring soft-tissue hypertrophy of the nose.
It is a slow-growing and disfiguring enlargement of the nose. It is considered to be an advanced stage of phymatous rosacea. Rhonda had been living with this condition for years and knew she would need to do something in a matter of time.
Rhonda had been doctoring for another health issue when her doctor had a concern for her oxygen levels. She was eventually referred to Dr. David Congdon of Cedar Valley Center for Facial Plastic Surgery. Within a week, she had met with Dr. Congdon and surgery was scheduled for a few weeks later at the Waverly Health Center.
After surgery was complete, Rhonda was left with little to no pain and was home by the afternoon.
“The care was really good before and after surgery. I can now breathe freely where before, I really needed to make an effort,” stated Rhonda.
This simple surgical procedure that results in an excellent cosmetic outcome and has a short recovery time, has changed Rhonda’s life in so many ways. She no longer gets looks from adults and children at her workplace or when she is out running errands.
“If I had known it would have been this easy, I would have done it years ago. My advice to others would be to not wait, the results are even better than you think,” Rhonda said.
“It is always a privilege to be given a chance to make a positive change in someone’s life,” Dr. Congdon concluded.