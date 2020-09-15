Val Swinton of Clarksville, never imagined his March to go out like a lion. On March 25, after feeling very sick for days, he was brought into the Waverly Health Center Emergency Department where he then tested positive for COVID-19. It was a busy night in the Emergency Department, but he was greeted with a smile and recalls his nurse giving him the reassurance he needed. He was transferred to Mercy One, and the next several days he has no recollection of.
He spent the next several weeks in ICU recovering. His wife, Debbie, who was home recovering from COVID-19 herself, would get updates on Val. Their son, Sam, was able to visit him in the hospital. His fever broke and his long road to recovery started looking brighter. On April 18, he was discharged home.
On April 27, Val made his way back to WHC via ambulance after a fainting spell in which he broke his ankle. He was also diagnosed with pneumonia, which landed him a week long hospital stay at WHC. “The nursing staff were excellent. Since I couldn’t have any visitors due to safety precautions, they spent time with me visiting and keeping me company,” Val stated.
His recovery continues to be long and slow, but small victories are made daily. “We have the best health care system in the Cedar Valley. We couldn’t ask for better care. WHC staff took great care of me and responded quickly when I needed anything,” he continued. “I was a completely healthy man before all this hit me, but the doctors and I are hopeful I’ll make an almost full recovery in the end,” he stated. He continued by sharing he had walked 10 blocks and is feeling stronger each day.
His son, Sam, asked for prayers over social media when this all started. “I had people praying for me from Thailand, Spain and even Germany. The power of prayer is absolutely amazing,” Val ended.