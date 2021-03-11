Diane Harms of Shell Rock was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis in 2003.
For the last seven years, Diane has been coming to Waverly Health Center (WHC) outpatient medical services to receive treatment. Every eight weeks, Diane comes in to receive an infusion of Remicade. This medication can help reduce signs and symptoms and improve physical function in adults with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis.
“I’m usually there about three hours in total, from walking in to walking out,” Diane says.
While she is receiving the infusion and enjoying a good book, the nurses are continually checking in to take her blood pressure and make sure she is comfortable.
“All the nurses are so kind and are always asking me if I need anything. I usually come around the lunch hour, so they make sure I have something to eat. They are all very accommodating,” Harms said.
WHC outpatient medical services team provides a variety of nursing services for outpatients. These services include IV antibiotics, IV fluids, blood transfusions, injections, procedures such as port flushes, PICC placement, bladder scans, Foley catheter changes and dressing changes.
“It’s so convenient to be able to come to WHC for this service,” Harms said. “It’s close to home and I never have to wait. I always get right in. The staff are very good and I’ve never had a problem with anything.”