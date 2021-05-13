Jamie and Bruce Ohrt of Ionia were blown away as soon as they started their pregnancy journey with Waverly Health Center’s Women’s Clinic.
“The amount of professionalism and personal relationships we built with each provider and nurse made it an easy decision to have our babies in Waverly,” Jamie said.
Jamie and Bruce went through a miscarriage prior to giving birth to their son, Jackson.
“The staff was there with us for every single moment,” Jamie added. “We just couldn’t have asked for better care.”
When they decided to have a second child, the choice to return was simple.
“The attention and dedication to every patient by each provider is absolutely wonderful,” Jamie said.
As they scheduled their appointments with all the different providers, they knew they would gain a lot of insight from each one of them.
“We knew that whoever was on call when our baby decided to arrive, we would be in good hands,” Jamie said.
Their daughter, Taylor, arrived in April in dramatic fashion, with the help of Dr. Christopher Johnson.
“I knew from the start she would make a dramatic entrance,” Jamie laughed.
Her pregnancy with Taylor was much different than her first pregnancy with Jackson.
“We just love the small town feel of Waverly Health Center,” Jamie said. “We love the community of Waverly and you can’t go wrong with this dream team.”
“We are so grateful for the birthing center staff,” Bruce said. “We couldn’t have asked for a better crew to take care of us.”