Kathy Stumme of New Hampton has been getting her mammograms regularly for the last 15 years. Her strong family history of cancer and abnormal test results, which includes her grandmother, mother and two sisters, pushes her to continue her checkups.
After her routine mammogram this past September, Kathy received a call back that a second, more in-depth look was needed. That’s when she met Emily Schut, WHC’s Breast Care Navigator. Emily’s job is to help serve as the consistent care coordinator throughout the continuum of care for patients.
“We felt comfortable with Emily right away, and she even laughed at my husband’s jokes,” Kathy stated.
After the more in-depth look and Kathy’s family history, it was recommended that a lumpectomy be performed by Dr. Melissa Garrett with Cedar Valley Medical Specialists at WHC.
“Emily was with us every step of the way. She answered all our questions and explained every step in details we could understand. I was happy she included my husband in every aspect of my care. We have nothing but great things to say about our experience,” Kathy noted.
A week later Kathy and her husband Dean arrived at the health center for her follow up appointment with Dr. Garrett. A big hug and good news from Dr. Garrett was exactly what Kathy needed. A successful lumpectomy and Kathy will continue to do her regular mammograms each year.
“We just love this hospital,” Kathy ended.
In 2019 WHC performed over 3,400 mammograms.
“Besides skin cancer, breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women, and the second leading cause of death from cancer in women in the United States,” stated Dr. Michele Martins, WHC Women’s Clinic. “Breast cancer mortality can be greatly reduced through regular screenings.”
Early detection is the best protection.