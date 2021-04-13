A visit to Dr. Courtney Bochmann, Christophel Clinic, for neck pain last September resulted in a surprise quadruple bypass for Dave Peters of Waverly.
“Dave was convinced that the pain in his neck and left shoulder was related to a previous neck surgery. As he shared more details about his symptoms, I was quickly concerned that his symptoms may be related to a cardiac condition,” stated Dr. Bochmann. “Patients with heart disease often will not have your typical chest pain, but may instead experience more vague symptoms such as fatigue, shortness of breath, difficulty with exertion, or even pain in areas such as the shoulder, neck or back. If Dave had ignored his symptoms and not sought medical care when he did, this story could have had a very unhappy ending.”
“Kudos to Dr. Bochmann and his staff for immediately diagnosing the situation and getting everything scheduled for me,” Dave commented.
After surgery, Dave chose Waverly Health Center’s cardiac rehab because of its convenience. He was immediately impressed that he was able to get his first appointment very quickly.
He worked closely with our cardiac rehab staff, including Michelle Litterer, BSN, RN, Nikki Knoblock, RN and Rebecca Carpenter, RN.
Dave had bought a treadmill from his youngest brother in July, 2019. His brother passed away the next month from the same undiagnosed heart condition (also known as the “widow maker”), that led to Dave’s surgery.
He hadn’t really spent much time on the treadmill yet, so the cardiac rehab staff taught him how to use the treadmill at WHC properly, so he could perform the same workouts at home. This has allowed him to continue with their recommendations to do 150 minutes of cardio weekly, now that he’s done with rehab.
“The staff created a workout at the hospital that would easily coincide with the equipment I had available at home,” Dave stated. “For example, I do not own weights, so they taught me how to use resistance bands instead.”
“Dave was motivated from day one! He wanted to get into better shape, so he challenged himself at each session to get the most out of his time with us. He took the information we provided and implemented it into his daily life,” Niki shared. “He established healthy exercise habits and modified his nutrition. He worked really hard and it was a joy to see how much he improved!”
“The staff are very cheerful, accommodating and dedicated to getting you back to the activities of your life. I miss seeing them after working with them so closely for over three months,” Dave concluded.