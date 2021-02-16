2020 has been rough for Aiden Riggins of Janesville. This year Aiden had three knee surgeries, resulting in over six months of physical therapy at Taylor Therapy Associates.
“Recovering from two meniscus and one ACL surgery was tough! It kept me from doing the sport I love and fun activities with my friends and family,” stated Aiden.
Aiden is a junior on the W-SR wrestling team and has been wrestling since the age of four. He has also wrestled since fourth grade for Sebolt Wrestling Academy in Jefferson, Iowa.
Aiden worked with Casey Doyle, PT; Destry Sperfslage, ATC, CSCS; and Missy Lubben, PT assistant at Taylor Therapy.
“Casey, Destry and Missy, worked their absolute hardest to help me through the recovery process so I could get back out on the wrestling mat as quickly as possible,” Aiden shared. “With their help, I was able to pass the ACL Return-to-Sport test at University of Iowa Sports Medicine at the 23-week mark. I was the second patient to have ever cleared at the six-month mark for ACL recovery (the expectation is 9 to 12 months).”
“Aiden has such an amazing attitude and work ethic and was a pleasure to work with,” Casey stated. “He was disciplined in his therapy and home program, and put great effort in progressing through the phases of his treatment.”
“These therapists are the best at what they do. They have such a passion and love their jobs. I wouldn’t want to visit anyone else because of the relationships they build with their patients and how they help them get to their goals,” Aiden concluded.
During Saturday’s Class 3A District 8 tournament, Aiden won his 152-pound weight class to earn a trip to the state tournament in Des Moines starting Thursday. He will also participate in the state duals Wednesday with the Go-Hawks.