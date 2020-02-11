Four-year-old Jed Wedemeier of Maynard had surgery at Waverly Health Center on October 18, 2019. The procedure was performed by Dr. F. E. Gonzales who specializes in ear, nose and throat (ENT) conditions.
“Jed was a loud mouth breather and snored slightly when he was sleeping,” his mom Catherine commented. “His tonsils and adenoids were very large and restricted his airway. Since the surgery he is breathing and sleeping so much better. ”
Adenoids are a patch of tissue that is high up in the throat, just behind the nose. They, along with the tonsils, are part of the lymphatic system. The lymphatic system clears away infection and keeps body fluids in balance. The adenoids and tonsils work by trapping germs coming in through the mouth and nose. Sometimes these tissues need to be removed due to sleep apnea, snoring that disrupts sleep or recurring infections.
For Catherine and Scott, Jed’s dad, choosing Waverly Health Center for their health care is an easy decision. Catherine stated, “I had all four of my kids at WHC, and they now see Dr. Wagner as their pediatrician. We’ve had many great experiences at the health center.”
She continued, “Dr. Wagner initially recommended Dr. Gonzales, and over the last couple years he has treated a couple of our kids. His treatment plans and care for our kids has been so wonderful that I now recommend him to anyone needing an ENT. I really like that he's direct and addresses the root cause of problems right away without needing extensive follow-up appointments.”
When Jed woke up from the medicine that was used to sedate him for surgery, he was upset. “The nurses came to get me and let me be in the recovery bed with him. They wheeled us back to his room. It was a very sweet gesture that I appreciated very much. Jed also loves the WHC teddy bear the staff gave him to take home.”
“Through our relationship with Dr. Wagner, we've gotten to know more of the great providers there, and WHC is truly a one stop hospital for us. I love that WHC is local, but still large enough to perform surgeries and other more complex procedures,” Catherine ended.