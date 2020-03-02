Local, state, national and international health officials state that good hygiene, including proper handwashing, is the best way to ward off infections of most upper respiratory viruses, from the common cold and flu to the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
As of Monday, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), there are no current cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in Iowa, with three people testing negative for the virus and 13 currently being monitored. Thirty-one others have completed public health monitoring.
Lindley Sharp, director of the Bremer County Health Department, told Waverly Newspapers by text on Monday that all local public health agencies are working closely with the IDPH.
“We continue to work with our local, state and national partners to be ready in case the virus (or any other highly infectious disease/natural disaster/etc.) does come to Iowa,” Sharp said. “Like with any emergency (whether it’s severe weather or other event that disrupts normal routine) we urge residents to prepare for the potential of COVID-19. This includes making a plan and discussing it with your family.”
Christie Poppe, employee and patient safety manager at Waverly Health Center, added that along with officials at the state level, the hospital is working in concert with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to get guidance.
WHC representatives participate in weekly updates from the IDPH to make sure they have up-to-date protocols to battle the disease should it enter the community.
“Patients are currently being screened at registration by answering three questions,” Poppe said in an email to Waverly Newspapers on Monday. “Based on the answers provided, staff will conduct further review of the patient’s symptoms, recent travel and exposure.”
She added that if there is a coronavirus case in Bremer County, the hospital staff has procedures in place to isolate the patient as quickly and efficiently as possible to reduce the risk of exposing others to COVID-19. Hospital staff will make sure that they have the proper protective equipment worn while caring for patients.
“Staff have been trained on what questions and assessments to complete and will be in close contact with the state epidemiologist at the IDPH to determine next steps,” Poppe added. “By working with the state epidemiologist, they will be able to assist in coordinating care, testing and communication with not only the IDPH but our local Bremer County Health Department if deemed necessary.”
On the IDPH website, the department also has several informative entries about the virus.
IDPH advises that the public prepare for COVID-19 in the same way as they prepare for severe weather or other disruptions to normal routine. The department suggests making a plan and discussing with your family.
It also said that many would be worried about new viruses like COVID-19, and it’s normal to be anxious, but the flu has a higher risk in Iowa than the novel coronavirus.
Preventing COVID-19 is the same as stopping the spread of the flu and common colds: Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or an upper arm or elbow, wash hands frequently with soap and water and stay home when sick.
More tips and information on COVID-19 can be found on the IDPH’s website at https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus.
Poppe echoed some of the IDPH’s tips along with other ways to keep contagious diseases at bay.
“We want to continue to remind the community and patients that the best and most effective way to prevent the coronavirus is to regularly wash your hands, covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, thoroughly cooking meat and eggs. Avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing,” Poppe said.