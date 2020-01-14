Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

In cooperation with Waverly Newspapers, the Waverly Area Partnership for Healthy Living (WAPHL), will present an article on health each month.

It’s time to focus on making wellness a lifestyle by eating nutritious foods, being active and feeling positive about yourself and others! Here are some tips to get you started!

1. Get Moving

Dance, swim, tidy up your house, jog or take a brisk walk to start the week off with a bang. It is recommended that an adult exercise for two hours and 30 minutes per week.

2. Drink Water

Drinking plenty of water throughout the day can help you keep a normal temperature, feel more focused and help your body rid itself of waste.

3. Get Your Sleep

Aim for six to eight hours of rest each evening. Sleeping not only helps you feel more rejuvenated, but also reduces your stress levels.

4. Practice Deep Breathing

Take deep breaths when you’re feeling stressed, irritable or overwhelmed.

5. Sign Up for a Walk/Run

Signing up for a race provides you with a goal and a timeline to reach it. There is a race for everyone’s skill level.

6. Connect with Loved Ones

Connecting with friends and family who encourage your healthy habits is an important tool for weight management, and can provide a sense of comfort and stability.

7. Step It Up

Take the stairs whenever possible. This helps burns extra calories, forms healthy habits and helps maintain your weight.

8. Focus on What You Can Change

Life is full of ups and downs, so focus on the aspects of your life that you can change, such as losing or managing your weight, and making healthier choices.

9. Manage Stress

Here are some tips:

• Avoid drugs and alcohol

• Participate in social events

• Eat a well-balanced diet

• Become active in your community

10. Cook a Nutritious Meal

Fill your plate with plenty of fruits and vegetables, whole grain foods, low-fat dairy products and protein-enriched foods like poultry, beans and nuts to help you feel your best.

11. Record Your Goals

Write down your weight loss or weight management goals this week to take ownership over your health and well-being. When recording goals, make them as specific as possible and have a deadline that is both attainable and challenging.

12. Be Conscientious

Making a conscious choice to drink water instead of a soda, organizing healthy meals for the week, and sticking to an exercise routine reflect being conscientious and ultimately affect your well-being in a positive way.

13. Snack on It

Snacking is important for weight management, but you must choose snacks that fuel your body, such as fruits and vegetables, since they are low-calorie and filling.

14. Reward Yourself

Stay motivated to reach your weight loss goals by rewarding yourself for mini milestones. Put a dollar in a jar each time you exercise and plan to spend it on something special for yourself.

15. Just “Be”

Live in the moment for a few minutes each day: feel the sun on your skin, listen to your favorite song or count your blessings to live a fuller life.

Mission statement: The Waverly Area Partnership for Healthy Living will play a leading role in the efforts to enhance the health status and well-being of the people of Bremer County and surrounding regions.

Connect with the Waverly Area Partnership for Health Living on Facebook at facebook.com/WAPHL.

Tags