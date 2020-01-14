In cooperation with Waverly Newspapers, the Waverly Area Partnership for Healthy Living (WAPHL), will present an article on health each month.
It’s time to focus on making wellness a lifestyle by eating nutritious foods, being active and feeling positive about yourself and others! Here are some tips to get you started!
1. Get Moving
Dance, swim, tidy up your house, jog or take a brisk walk to start the week off with a bang. It is recommended that an adult exercise for two hours and 30 minutes per week.
2. Drink Water
Drinking plenty of water throughout the day can help you keep a normal temperature, feel more focused and help your body rid itself of waste.
3. Get Your Sleep
Aim for six to eight hours of rest each evening. Sleeping not only helps you feel more rejuvenated, but also reduces your stress levels.
4. Practice Deep Breathing
Take deep breaths when you’re feeling stressed, irritable or overwhelmed.
5. Sign Up for a Walk/Run
Signing up for a race provides you with a goal and a timeline to reach it. There is a race for everyone’s skill level.
6. Connect with Loved Ones
Connecting with friends and family who encourage your healthy habits is an important tool for weight management, and can provide a sense of comfort and stability.
7. Step It Up
Take the stairs whenever possible. This helps burns extra calories, forms healthy habits and helps maintain your weight.
8. Focus on What You Can Change
Life is full of ups and downs, so focus on the aspects of your life that you can change, such as losing or managing your weight, and making healthier choices.
9. Manage Stress
Here are some tips:
• Avoid drugs and alcohol
• Participate in social events
• Eat a well-balanced diet
• Become active in your community
10. Cook a Nutritious Meal
Fill your plate with plenty of fruits and vegetables, whole grain foods, low-fat dairy products and protein-enriched foods like poultry, beans and nuts to help you feel your best.
11. Record Your Goals
Write down your weight loss or weight management goals this week to take ownership over your health and well-being. When recording goals, make them as specific as possible and have a deadline that is both attainable and challenging.
12. Be Conscientious
Making a conscious choice to drink water instead of a soda, organizing healthy meals for the week, and sticking to an exercise routine reflect being conscientious and ultimately affect your well-being in a positive way.
13. Snack on It
Snacking is important for weight management, but you must choose snacks that fuel your body, such as fruits and vegetables, since they are low-calorie and filling.
14. Reward Yourself
Stay motivated to reach your weight loss goals by rewarding yourself for mini milestones. Put a dollar in a jar each time you exercise and plan to spend it on something special for yourself.
15. Just “Be”
Live in the moment for a few minutes each day: feel the sun on your skin, listen to your favorite song or count your blessings to live a fuller life.