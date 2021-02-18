The Hearst Center for the Arts is bringing together work by 17 regional and nationally recognized artists in a new exhibition titled Teacher | Student.
The show opens Feb. 16 and will run through March 28.
Teacher | Student groups artworks by artists that have learned from one another, both formally and informally. Through teaching and learning, techniques and ideas circulate; they marinate; they reemerge. Concepts and methods – some visible and others invisible – can provide a through line in work from teachers and their students. This exhibition invites viewers to move through a gathered selection of intergenerational artwork and discern what was picked up, what was embraced, and what was left behind. Participating artists include: Donna R. Charging, Charles Cohan, Teresa Cole, Tim Dooley, Shirley Eliason Haupt, Abner Jonas, Anita Jung, Ann Renée Lighter, Beauvais Lyons, Janice Marin, Dana Potter, Jo Siddens, Duane Slick, Linnea Sumner, Kyjuan D.E. Washington, Aaron Wilson and Molly Zuckerman-Hartung.
In conjunction with Teacher | Student, the Hearst Center is offering a Virtual Ekphrastic Drawing Workshop with Janice Marin from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 9; a Virtual Artist Talk with Janice Marin and Molly Zuckerman-Hartung from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 18. A additional Virtual Artist Talk with Aaron Wilson and Tim Dooley will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 24.
For more information on how to participate and for additional program announcements, visit thehearst.org. This exhibition is made possible in part with support from the Hearst’s Robert and Shirley Berg Fund at the Cedar Falls Community Foundation.
The Hearst Center is located at 304 West Seerley Blvs., Cedar Falls. More information on the Hearst Center and its programs is available at www.TheHearst.org, by calling the Hearst Center at 319-273-8641. The Hearst Center is free and open to the public.
All patrons must wear masks in order to use the facility as staff also will be wearing masks. Staff asks patrons be considerate of social distancing requirements while viewing exhibitions, as artworks are hung with enough space to allow for comfortable viewing. Any patron exhibiting signs of illness including cough, fever or shortness of breath, or were recently exposed to a person diagnosed with COVID-19, should not enter the facility.