The Hearst Center for the Arts recently launched a Visiting Artist Program in conjunction with a set of four leased studio spaces referred to as “The Red House Studios,” located at 224 W. Seerley Blvd., directly east of the Hearst Center.
As part of the new program, the Hearst created four artists’ studios in the former residence, three of which are currently leased to local visual artists. The fourth studio will be awarded to a successful applicant (must be UNI Fine Arts alumnus graduated in 2017 or after) for use to further their artistic practice while living and working in the Cedar Valley. The studio is sponsored by the University of Northern Iowa Department of Art, and will be awarded to a recent graduate for use, rent-free, for one year.
The Hearst Center is excited to have the support of the University of Northern Iowa Department of Art in this new venture. The Red House Studio artists, including the UNI alumnus, will visit select classrooms in the Cedar Falls School District as Visiting Artists. Programs will include discussion about the fine arts as viable areas of study and possible future career paths, and will include hands-on arts learning with the visiting artists.
Alumni of the University of Northern Iowa Department of Art are encouraged to apply for the UNI Alumni Studio at The Red House Studios. For more information on requirements and for an application, please visit www.thehearst.org or contact Heather Skeens at 319-268-5550 or heather.skeens@cedarfalls.com. Applications are due on March 11, 2020.