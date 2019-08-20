Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Waverly Health Center (WHC) will offer a Heartsaver® CPR and AED training from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5.

Heartsaver CPR & AED is a classroom, video-based and instructor-led course that teaches CPR and AED use. It also includes how to relieve choking on an adult, child and infant.

Participants will receive a 2-year completion card from the American Heart Association upon successful completion of the class.

Fee is $60. Pre-registration and payment is required at (319) 352-4939. You may download the registration form at www.waverlyhealthcenter.org/home/classes.

The class will be held in the Clinical Learning Lab at WHC. Please park in the green lot and enter through the green entrance.

