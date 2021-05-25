The 2021 Open Mic Season opens with the Allison Park Board sponsoring Bill Hendron, from Dumont, who will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 29 at Wilder Park.
Individuals and groups of all ages are invited to participate in a variety of entertainment, including singing, instrumentalist, comedian or any other talent one wishes to share.
Sign up begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Wilder Park sheltered entertainment stage. A professional PA system, keyboard, microphones, instrumental amplifier and sound technician are provided.
Popcorn and other refreshments will be available by the Allison Park Board.
For more information, call Randy Moad at 319-240-2736.
No charge, bring a lawn chair.