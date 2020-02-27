The Friends of Heery Woods Nature Center and Butler County Conservation Board would like to thank everyone who has contributed to the Heery Woods Nature Center Expansion Project.
With each donation, the project moves closer to reality. The expansion project will help the Environmental Education and Outdoor Recreation Program continue to grow by adding a classroom that will be used for programs, increasing space for additional exhibits, and provide some much needed storage for program equipment and supplies.
Fundraising for the project has been going very well with support coming from both the general public and grant and donation sources. As a cooperative effort between the Friends of Heery Woods Nature Center and the Butler County Conservation Board, the Friends group recently sent out a request for donations to property owners in Butler County. The mailing has been well received and local businesses, individuals and families have already contributed more than $13,000 in response.
Several foundations and trusts have also supported the project with very generous grants and donations. Donors to date include the Butler County Community Foundation, Guernsey Foundation, Kyle Family Trust, Waverly Walmart, and Friends of Heery Woods Nature Center.
In almost every fundraising process there is one keystone donation that moves the project closer to reality, for the Heery Woods Nature Center Expansion Project that donation is from the Alan and Fayette Meyer Trust. When the project started, the Meyer Trust pledged $100,000 to the project. Recently they added to their original donation bringing their total pledge for the project to more than $200,000. In addition to this generous donation, the Meyer Trust has offered to increase their donation even further by offering a dollar for dollar match for any grants and donations received up to $65,000. If this challenge is met, the project will be fully funded!
With funding for the project nearly 85% complete, the Conservation Board is working to have blueprints drawn with construction projected to start mid to late summer. A grand opening of the new facility would be planned for the spring of 2021.
More information about the project, including Project and Program Highlights and a copy of the donation request letter, is available on the Butler County, Iowa, website at www.butlercoiowa.org or by calling Heery Woods Nature Center at 319-278-1130. If you would like to donate to the project, donations can be directed to: Heery Woods Nature Expansion Project, 28727 Timber Road, Clarksville, IA 50619.