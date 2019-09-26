The Butler County Conservation Board is sponsoring a Fall Color and History of Heery Woods State Park Hike on at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6.
Beginning at noon, the Friends of Heery Woods Nature Center will be serving a free-will donation lunch of maid-rites, party potatoes, a dessert, and lemonade with all proceeds going to support the educational program and Nature Center Expansion Project at Heery Woods Nature Center.
At 1 p.m., participants will embark on a hike along the trails of the North Side of Heery Woods State Park to enjoy the fall colors of Heery Woods and learn about the history of the park from its time as a pioneer farm to its development by the WPA, State of Iowa, and Butler County Conservation Board. The hike will last approximately 45 minutes to one hour and be on relatively level trails and may include both paved and unpaved trails.
The hike is a free public program sponsored by the Butler County Conservation Board and Friends of Heery Woods Nature Center and is open to the general public. Families are welcome and encouraged to attend but children must be accompanied by an adult. Participants should dress for the weather and terrain. For more information contact Heery Woods Nature Center at (319) 278-1130.