The Butler County Conservation Board and Friends of Heery Woods Nature Center are sponsoring their 19th annual Halloween Hike at Heery Woods Nature Center on Tuesday, Oct. 20.
This year’s theme is “Camping with Critters” and this year’s hike will feature animals that you might encounter during a camping trip. During the evening you will learn about Chipmunks, Crows, Raccoons, Bears, and Ticks.
This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are using an alternate format to our normal hikes that includes social distancing. Rather than our normal four hikes, we are offering two program times one at 6 p.m. and one at 6:40 p.m., and each program is limited to just 25 participants.
Using this format, groups that arrive together will be assigned a seating area that allows them to social distance from one another around the James Stauffer Memorial Amphitheater. Once participants are seated, they will be visited by the five program characters at the Amphitheater.
Halloween Hikes at Heery Woods Nature Center are meant to be a non-scary alternative that is fun for the whole family. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, pre-registration for the hikes is required to guarantee a program time.
Walk-in participants will not be accepted. Children may wear costumes but must be accompanied by an adult. Participants should bring chairs to sit in, and face coverings are recommended.
Cost for the hike is a free, but donations are encouraged. For more information or to register, contact Heery Woods Nature Center at 319-278-1130.