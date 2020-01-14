The Butler County Conservation Board and Friends of Heery Woods Nature Center are sponsoring the 17th Annual Lighted Night Ski from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at Heery Woods State Park near Clarksville.
Participants will meet at the Heery Woods Park Lodge where they can ski along candle-lit trails on the south side of Heery Woods. After skiing, participants can return to the lodge where they can enjoy refreshments of hot cocoa, coffee, cookies, and hobo stew. If there is not enough snow to ski, Naturalist Steve Martin will lead an Owl Calling Hike.
A limited number of skis will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis and can be reserved by calling Heery Woods Nature Center at (319) 278-1130. Cost for the program is one canned vegetable per person and free will donations will be accepted.
The Lighted Night Ski at Heery Woods State Park is a family oriented program open to participants of all ages. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Participants should dress for the weather. Heery Woods Park Lodge is located at 27887 195th Street in Clarksville. For more information or to register for the program contact Heery Woods Nature Center at (319) 278-1130.