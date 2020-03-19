Despite the snowy weather, more than 113 people enjoyed pancakes and sausage at the recent Pancake Breakfast and Maple Syrup Program held at Heery Woods Nature Center.
At least 30 participants braved the snow and cold to venture out onto the trail to learn the basics of tapping maple trees and collecting the sap. Once the group had collected the sap they returned to the shelter behind the lodge to learn how to process it into syrup and sugar.
Free will donations for the breakfast and program raised nearly $1,000 toward the Heery Woods Nature Center expansion project. Thanks to all those who ventured out to support the program and project!
Because many of the programs provided by the Conservation Board and Nature Center would not be possible without the support of volunteers, organizations, and businesses, the Butler County Conservation Board and Friends of Heery Woods Nature Center would like to thank the following for their help and support of our program: Karla Voss, Terry Roose, Candace Arenholz, Meredith and Dan Borchardt, Kara and Mara Miner, Bonnie Lehman, Stacey, Al, and Casey Leerhoff, Sue Ebensberger, Teresa Martin, Tom Hoodjer and the Clarksville Boy Scouts, Shell Rock Boy Scouts, Kwik Star Stores, and West Forty Market.
While the Nature Center and Conservation Board Offices are currently closed to the public due to the COVID-19 outbreak, staff is still available and can be reached by calling either our main office at 319-278-4237 or the nature center 319-278-1130. Your Butler County Conservation Board parks are still open and we would invite people enjoy the parks by spending some time outside.