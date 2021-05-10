Helen Gertrude (Thorson) Barth, 95, of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
According to her wishes, Helen’s body has been cremated. Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Chapel at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly with Pastor Mike Blair officiating. Friends may greet the family beginning at 10:30 a.m. Burial of her cremains will be held in the Hesper Lutheran Cemetery, Hesper, Iowa at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community Chaplaincy Fund, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School or Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences for Helen may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
