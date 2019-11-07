Helen Tena (Flugge) Bartels, 95, of Denver, Iowa, died on November 4, 2019, at the Denver Sunset Home in Denver.
Helen was born on June 3, 1924, in Elma, Iowa, the fourth of fifteen children to Elmer and Elsie (Lubbert) Flugge. She attended school in Elma and Riceville and later earned her G.E.D. On June 8, 1944, she was united in marriage to Victor John Bartels at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Elma, Iowa. The couple made their home in the Cedar Falls area, moving to Denver, Iowa, in 1950. Victor died on October 27, 1995, and Helen continued living in her Denver home for many years until moving to the Denver Sunset Home.
Helen was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver. She baked goodies to sell and did childcare out of the home and in home. She loved to dance; she and Victor did a mean Polka.
Helen is survived by one daughter, Judy (Richard) Buss of Denver, Iowa; one son, Jerry (Susan) Bartels of Buckeye, Arizona; six grandchildren, Scott (Julie) Buss of Denver, Jeff (Katie) Buss of Cottage Grove, Minnesota, Dawn (Jim) Parker of Palm Springs, California, Diane Bartels of Buckeye, Arizona, Denise Bailey of Peoria, Arizona, and Cheray Bartels of Buckeye, Arizona; ten great-grandkids; twelve great-great-grandkids; two brothers, Ralph of Traer and Roy (Sharon) of Chickasha, Oklahoma; three sisters, Inez Bode of Rochester, Rosanna (Vern) LaBarge of Nashua, and Clara Freebury of Waverly; two sisters-in-law, Beverly Flugge of Elma, Iowa and Florence Flugge of St. Ansgar, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Victor; a son, Ronald in infancy; five brothers, Lloyd, Floyd, Alden, Donald and Melvin; four sisters, Leona Reetz, Alvina Jordan, and Malinda and Delphine in infancy; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver with Pastor Dawn Pederson officiating. Burial followed at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation was from 9:30 until 11 a.m. at the church on Thursday. Memorials may be directed to Helen's family for later designation.