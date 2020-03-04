From December until April 15, the airwaves are littered with advertisements for tax preparation services and software — that is if that 30-second spot wasn’t taken up by a political ad.
However, the services like H&R Block can be expensive for those on fixed incomes or work in a low-wage job. Also, websites like Taxslayer and Tax Act can be complicated for those who aren’t very savvy with computers.
However, there is hope for those in this dilemma. Three volunteers from the AARP Tax-Aide program — Ken Simmer and Jim Maltas, both of Waverly, and Mary Engelkes, of Parkersburg — have been helping to prepare the 1040s and other forms at the Waverly Public Library.
Simmer has been volunteering with Tax-Aide in his third year. He had worked with H&R Block and as a private CPA previously.
“I wanted to keep current (after retiring), because if you don’t do anything anymore, then you get behind,” Simmer said. “I thought this would be a good way to keep current on the taxes and such.”
Engelkes was with Block in about nine years as an office manager at a Cedar Falls location and also helped with taxes.
“When I quit doing that, I still wanted to prepare taxes, and I knew about the volunteer group, because they were active in Cedar Falls,” Engelkes said.
Tax-Aide is a free service to help low- and middle-income taxpayers prepare their taxes. The AARP Foundation and the Internal Revenue Service co-sponsor the program, and the returns are done by IRS-certified volunteers, who donate between eight and 30 hours per week to the project during the January-through-April tax season.
Many of the volunteers are retirees who have been accountants, like Simmer and Engelkes, along with teachers, engineers, farmers and businesspeople. The service is available at the Waverly library for everyone regardless of age or income.
Preparers are trained in both federal and Iowa state tax forms and can apply credits including education, earned income, child and dependent care, itemized deductions and stock sales. However, they cannot do partnership, rentals, or depreciations or inventory as part of someone’s returns.
The service is at the library from 9:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment.
Max Kough, a John Deere retiree from Waverly, had Simmer do his taxes on Tuesday morning. He likes the fact that it’s free. It’s his second year using the service.
“It was the convenience of it,” he said.
Mike and Amanda Shreve, both employees at Walmart in Waverly, said they found out about Tax-Aide through the United Way.
“They sent me a letter in the mail,” Mike said. “I’m over 55, so they thought it might be a great benefit, as a part of AARP.”
Amanda said the volunteers are nice and do a good job.
“I don’t have to worry about making mistakes by doing it myself,” Amanda said with a chuckle.
In fact, Maltas was preparing their taxes, but then Simmer double-checked his work as Waverly Newspapers spoke with the Shreves. As a requirement, the volunteers check the others’ calculations to ensure accuracy.
Appointments can be made by calling 1-800-244-7431 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays, or online at www.211iowa.org. They can also be made by dialing 211, which is provided by the United Way.
Engelkes said the biggest advantage to taking advantage of Tax-Aide is they don’t have to pay a lot of money to get their taxes done.
“We can do almost everything that most people have,” she said. “We’re trained every year and certified by the IRS, and we have help.
“I’ll continue with this as long as I’m mentally capable in doing it.”