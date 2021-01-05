Helping Services for Youth & Families thanks all of the volunteers, sponsors, and visitors that made Holiday Lights’ 16th season a record year. Holiday Lights continues to be a wonderful community event that also serves as Helping Services for Youth & Families’ most important fundraiser.
Helping Services for Youth & Families is a nonprofit organization with programs such as Domestic Abuse Advocacy, Family Education & Support, Substance Abuse Prevention, & Youth Mentoring. Helping Services has a team of 23 staff and a volunteer-run board of directors working to promote healthier and safer families and youth residing throughout eight counties in Northeast Iowa.
With the help of over 400 volunteers throughout the season, Holiday Lights brought in 6,565 visitors for the 16th season. A special thank you to Winneshiek County Public Health for working with us to put on Holiday Lights safely for both visitors and volunteers. If you are interested in ways to support Holiday Lights and Helping Services for Youth & Families, please contact us at info@helpingservices.org or 563-387-1720.
Thank you for making 2020 a record year. Save the date for the 17th annual Holiday Lights and opening Walk-through Night on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021.