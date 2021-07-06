Bill Hendron will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Wild Park in Allison.
Hendron is known for his crowd pleasing Old Time Classics.
Individuals and groups of all ages are invited to participate in a variety of entertainment, including singing, instrumentalist, comedian or any other talent one wishes to share. Sign-up begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Wilder Park sheltered entertainment stage. A professional PA system, keyboard, microphones, instrumental amplifier and sound system are provided.
Lizzy Lous will have tacos in bag, maid-rites, pies, plus other food and desserts. Popcorn, a variety of drinks and some food is available by the Allison Park Board.
Everyone in the Area is invited to come, watch performers and share in the fun and ambiance at Wilder Park. No charge, bring a lawn chair.
For more information call Randy Moad at 319-240-2736.