Lorie Henning and her husband, Ken, were visiting their daughter on Wednesday evening, when an EF-1 tornado, later to be be named the Shell Rock tornado, struck.
They were on the road, saw the swirl and the debris, and when they finally reached their property, along 250th Street, they could not get there as fallen trees were blocking the access.
In a typical Iowa fashion, when befallen by disasters, farmers get to work.
The Hennings pushed aside the shock as far back as they could and got into cleanup mode.
The family had moved to the farm in 1977, where Ken’s parents, Margaret and Harold, had lived.
The July 14 tornado had damaged bins, a huge machine shop with equipment and buildings, and uprooted decade-old spruces, but spared the animals that were on the farm. And their daughter’s home was untouched. The house and the farm barn were also spared, albeit slightly damaged.
Heavy as the damage was, this was not the first disaster the family had survived. The original farmhouse had burned down in 1989, and with the help of friends, family and faith they had recovered from the loss.
Lorie, who is a nurse at Waverly Health Center, said there were a lot of blessings that the family had counted.
“Luckily we still have a roof over our heads, our home is unscathed and our barn is fine, and it’s just a miracle,” she said. “We are thankful for that. We survived and the cattle survived and the two dogs survived, we have wonderful friends and family, lots of support, it couldn’t be better.”
A playhouse, a family heirloom made by her grandfather she kept in the back of the yard, was destroyed and parts of it were thrown around the farm, some breaking the back windows of the house.
The spruces, like loyal sentinels, had protected the house, even though they had been uprooted. The Hennings had planted the trees as young saplings so they grieved their loss, but Lorie said material things which had been destroyed could all be replaced.
What could not be, she said, was human life.
“It’s like there was a bubble,” she said.
And as destructive as it had been, the tornado had not been deadly to people or animals, not just in the Henning household, but also in the area along 250th Street, and on the eastern edge of Waverly, where at least two tornadoes had fallen.
Kip Ladage, the Bremer County Emergency Management coordinator, was swamped reviewing the damage in the area and at the Henning farm on Thursday morning,
“The number of people hit was fortunately quite small,” he said. “But the people who were hit, the damage was significant.”
The governor issued a disaster proclamation Friday, but Ladage said the overall impact of the damage assessment will take a long time to determine.
“It was amazing how fast everybody pulled together to do what needed to be done,” he said. “But it is not surprising. That speaks volumes of the people who live in that corner of the state.”
The Henning story is just one of dozens such stories of resilience and survival.
“You do what you have to do and you deal with the emotions later,” Lorie said.