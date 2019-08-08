Army Maj. Jonathan Hennings, of Waverly, was recently awarded the Army Commendation Medal for his work with the 307th Medical Brigade.
The citation recognizes Hennings for his “meritorious achievement” as a senior physician’s assistant with the 307th, which is based in Blacklick, Ohio, in support of Regional Medic CSTX 19-03.
“Maj. Hennings’ leadership and selfless service is in keeping with the finest traditions of military service and is a model for others to follow,” the certificate that accompanied the medal read, which was signed by Col. Stephanie A. Wolloff, commanding officer of the 307th.
“Maj. Hennings’ outstanding service reflects great credit upon himself, the 294th Medical Company Area Support, the 307th Medical Brigade and the United States Army.”
Hennings the pastor at Peace United Methodist Church in Waverly.