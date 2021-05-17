Henry Riekus “Hank” Mehmen, 93, of Shell Rock, Iowa, died Thursday May 13, 2021, at his home.
Hank was born Dec. 10, 1927, in Clarksville, Iowa, the son of Klaus and Grace (Arenholz) Mehmen. He was baptized Oct. 7, 1928, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Clarksville and attended country school north of Shell Rock. On Feb. 26, 1947, Hank was united in marriage to Velda Franken at St. John’s Lutheran Church Parsonage in Clarksville. After their wedding, the couple moved to the farm on Union Avenue west of Shell Rock where they farmed together their entire lives.
Hank’s memory is honored by: wife, Velda Mehmen, of Shell Rock; daughter, Janelle (Todd) Grover, of Rogers, Arkansas; two sons, Bob (Donna) Mehmen, of Shell Rock, and Dennis Mehmen, of Omaha, Nebraska; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Jake Mehmen, of Greene, Iowa. He was preceded in death by: his parents; sister, Carrie Gambaiani; and three brothers, Ralph Mehmen, Raymond Mehmen, and Koert Miller.
Visitation was held Sunday, May 16, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock where the family greeted friends from 1-4 p.m. Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 17, at Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock with Pastor Kim Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Butler Center Cemetery, rural Allison, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to Hank’s family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.