Henry William Tiedt, 92, of Readlyn, Iowa, passed away from natural causes on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at the Denver Sunset Home in Denver.
Henry was born on March 31, 1928, on the family farm near Readlyn, the son of John and Louisa (Wolfgram) Tiedt. Henry attended country school 80 rods from his home and to this day the original swing set from that school sits on Henry’s farm. After his schooling he helped his parents on the family farm and later became a trucker. Henry was united in marriage to Arlene Nerge on April 28, 1946, at Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli. In 1956, Henry and Arlene started Tiedt Trucking. Together they operated the business until Arlene’s passing on June 18, 1989. Henry continued with the business until his retirement. Henry was united in marriage to Winifred Nolte on May 24, 1997 on the Tiedt family farm. Winifred passed away on September 13, 2014.
Henry enjoyed fishing in Canada, playing Schafkopf and polka music. Arlene and Henry attended many polka dances in the area.
Henry is survived by a daughter, Diann (Les) Finke, of Naperville, Illinois; a daughter, Rebecca (Lyle) Fette, of Grapevine, Texas; a son, Joel Tiedt, of Waucoma; a daughter, Lynnette Tiedt, of Mitchellville; a son, Lonnie (Shannon) Tiedt, of Dunkerton; a daughter, Lorie (Bill) Smith, of Westgate; a daughter, LaNae (Barry) Nielsen, of Denver; a daughter, Debbie (Scott) Kroeze, of Denver; a son-in-law, Jim Stanbrough, of Dike; 17 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren with two on the way and one great-great grandchild; a sister, Janetta Schellhorn, of Oelwein; a brother, Paul (Marrillee) Tiedt, of Readlyn; a sister, Violet Schuldt, of Tripoli; a sister, Delores (Melvin) Joens, of Dunkerton; a brother, John (Sherry) Tiedt, of Readlyn; a brother-in-law, Arnold (Karen) Averhoff, of Waterloo; and a sister-in-law, Marvel Busch, of Tripoli.
Henry was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Arlene Tiedt; his second wife, Winifred Tiedt; a daughter, Mary Ellen Stanbrough; a grandson Alexander Smith; a granddaughter, Baby Girl Finke; and a sister, LaVera Averhoff.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions there was a private funeral service held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 11, 2021, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Readlyn with Pastor Jean Rabary officiating. Burial was held in St. Matthew’s Lutheran Cemetery, Readlyn. Public visitation was held on Sunday from 3-7 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Masks and social distancing will be required at the church and funeral home. The service was livestreamed on the St. Matthews Facebook page at 11 a.m. on Monday. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn is assisting the family.