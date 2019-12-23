David Farran is a quiet man.
Until you ask him a question.
Then, he says, askers usually regret their curiosity.
But he’s got stories to tell to fill a library shelf.
And many more he can’t talk about.
The 82-year-old Waverly man spent six years as a submariner, an experience that made him a lifelong member of a brotherhood he calls his extended family.
The Brotherhood of the ‘Phin.
The term comes from the two dolphins depicted on the pin that submarine officers and sailors wear on their uniforms.
Today, David is very vocal about the silent sacrifices his “brothers” endure in their line of service.
He is the main driving force behind the Submarine Veterans Memorial Highway, the 52-mile stretch starting from the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown and continuing along Iowa Highway 330 to the state capitol in Des Moines. David worked with organizations and agencies to make sure that 26 blue roadway signs along the highway raise awareness of the sacrifices of submariners in times of war and peace. The dedication took place on Oct. 14, 2019.
Measuring 24 by 30 inches, the signs display the words Submarine Veterans Memorial Highway in the middle and the logo of submariners, two silver dolphins and a submarine between them, designating they are qualified in submarines.
Looking back on his life, David says that even though being a submariner took only six of his productive years, it defined him in every aspect of his life.
JOINING THE ‘PHIN BROTHERHOOD
It was 1959, and David had just dropped out of Wartburg College, after two years of studying biology, hoping to become a veterinarian.
He had spent his summers on his uncle’s farm, in Inwood, Iowa, where he developed a love for animals. In hopes of learning the job, as soon as he got his driver’s license in high school, on Saturdays, he would drive two local veterinarians — Drs. Arch Murphy and Harlan Platte — to their appointments on area farms.
But organic chemistry derailed David’s dream of working in the veterinary field.
“I wasn’t the greatest student, I didn’t get along with some of the courses,” he joked.
Instead, David got a job on the survey crew for Bremer County, and also worked as a floor installer at Cleveland and Herman’s Furniture store.
One day, the local coordinator for the Selective Service told him his lottery number was getting close to the top of the draft, so he didn’t want to take a chance.
“I was not interested in being in the Army,” he said. “I would rather live on a ship than in a ditch.”
Following in the footsteps of his uncle, Don, who was a Navy officer, David went to a recruiter’s office in Waterloo, and after a battery of tests, it was suggested that he had necessary aptitude to train as a nuclear power recruit.
“At that time, they’re were just starting on the nuclear submarines and they needed people to operate the reactor,” David said.
“It sounded very interesting, the only drawback was it required an agreement to extend my enlistment for two more years, so really, you were signing up for six years,” he said. “Given the extensive training, six years seemed reasonable.”
David’s parents, Verna and Douglas, accepted their only son’s decision, and his sister, Judith, nine years younger, “didn’t really care what I did.”
But shortly before he joined the Navy, David met Marianne Eliese Ida Knoff, a German girl who worked as a hairdresser for Gladys Puryear in Waverly.
The couple first met at a coffee place in Waverly on West Bremer, after a friend from the Methodist Church in town, Austa (Cousin) White, thought they would be compatible, so she suggested they get together.
A recent immigrant, along with her family, Marianne lived in Hampton.
Practical as she was, she did not see much future in seeing a guy who was going into the Navy in just a few months.
David, however, saw it differently.
“But I was persistent, and by the time I felt for the Navy, we agreed to write occasionally,” he said.
In between a short visit back home and letters and phone calls during a nine-month training stint as an electronics technician, David did persuade Marianne to marry him.
He proposed when she and his parents traveled to California to visit him. He gave her an engagement ring during that visit, but “didn’t think far enough” and forgot to buy the matching wedding ring.
David was lucky that in between intense training, he was able, not without some hitches, to eventually pick up the wedding band from the Navy Exchange at Treasure Island in San Francisco just in time before he flew to Waverly for the wedding.
The brief courtship culminated on Dec. 10, 1961, when they tied the knot at the Lutheran Church in Hampton, with their families and friends in the pews. Multiple pictures in their wedding album capture the moment in black and white photos. In one, Marianne’s parents, Max and Ida stand next to the newlyweds, with David’s parents, Verna and Douglas on the other side. In another, Marianne shares a laugh with the bridesmaids, Delores Kirkan and Austa White.
“Obviously, Marianne had to arrange everything for the wedding, as I barely got here in time to attend,” David said.
Shortly after Christmas, on Dec. 29, David, now a married man, reported to Nuclear Power School at Mare Island, California.
More training followed and on Feb. 11, 1963, David reported aboard the USS Scamp, SSN-588, a nuclear submarine where he spent the next three and a half years, as a reactor operator and technician.
The Scamp was 250 feet long, and about 110 officers and enlisted personnel called it home.
Somehow, the Iowa boy, who was used to the vastness of open cornfields didn’t mind the cramped quarters at the Scamp.
“Some people can’t go into one that is tied up in the pier and know the hatch is not going to close,” he joked, recalling a recent experience. “It never bothered me.”
At the time, David was the only Iowan aboard the Scamp.
“You were not a Texan or a Minnesotan or an Iowan there, you were a shipmate, you were a Scamper,” he said.
David said submarine life is based around a routine.
“Every day is the same as the day before,” he said.
He and his fellow mates were busy in the nuclear reactor area.
“There were changes constantly,” David said, “it was a very tightly regulated program.”
However, when crewmembers were off shift, they relaxed reading books or watching movies.
“‘Magnificent Seven,’ the movie, we almost wore it out,” he said.
David said there were some hectic moments in his career, but when asked to describe them, he resorted to a literary parallel.
“There were some interesting moments,” he said. “Read ‘Blind Man’s Bluff,’ it was also a movie. It tells you a lot of things. Some are true. Some are not. I’d better leave it here.”
RE-ENTERING CIVILIAN LIFE
After six years, three months and 29 days of service, David was discharged honorably on March 4, 1966.
He left the active duty submariner community, but the submariner experiences never left him.
When he returned to Waverly, with his wife and their son, Kent, he started working for Carnation before the end of the month and enrolled at Wartburg College that fall.
In December of 1968, while still working an hourly job at Carnation, 14 years after he first enrolled at the college, David graduated with a degree in mathematics.
“It was because of nuclear power school,” he said of his graduation victory. “We went so far into mathematics, I got everything there I could have gotten in college.”
In the meantime, Marianne had returned to the beauty shop she had worked, and in 1972, purchased the business, changing its name to Marianne’s Frisörladen.” She retired in 2015.
The college degree allowed David to accept a position as an assistant engineer at Carnation, now known as Nestlé. He retired in 1999 after 33 years of service.
ADVOCATING FOR IOWA SUBMARINE
As David contemplates slowing down, another project on his horizon is propelling him forward: The USS Iowa, SSN-797, a Virginia Class nuclear submarine, which is still under construction by General Dynamics Electric Boat.
Former First Lady Christie Vilsack is the submarine’s sponsor, who signed a steel plate that was welded onto the keel during a keel laying ceremony on Aug. 20. Kelly Sullivan, the granddaughter and grandniece of the famed Sullivan Brothers of Waterloo, is also on the boat’s commissioning committee.
David says he will continue to honor his fellow submariners for the rest of his life. One way he plans to do that is to raise funds for the commissioning of the Iowa, expected to take place in early 2022.
“In World War II, the submarines sank 60% of the ships on the Japanese Navy and merchant marine,” he said. “That’s more ships than all other services combined. That message is on the back of the S-36 Memorial just south of the capitol building in Des Moines. They would go out of the harbor and disappear, where they were, was not generally known and not to be talked about. They are the silent warriors. That’s why I am proud to be a submariner.”