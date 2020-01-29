A young Coe College freshman was driving to her parents’ house in the thick of Iowa winter on a rural road when her van hit an ice patch and veered off the road, ending up in the Wapsie River.
It was Christmas Eve, 1996, and today, the driver, Elisabeth Kissling, cannot fully recall exactly how she managed to break the window as the van hit the bottom of the river.
What she remembers though, is how her survival instincts kicked in and she swam to the river bank, her heavy jacket, bought at a military surplus store, weighing her down.
She was barefoot and had multiple shards of glass embedded in her feet.
As fate would have it, a neighbor happened to see the careening van and ran out to render help. It was getting dark and the rural road, which is rarely traveled, especially in bad weather, was even less likely to have a witness because of the holidays.
What could have been a tragic accident turned out to have a miraculously happy ending.
After a trip to the hospital, where she was treated for hypothermia and received multiple stitches from the extraction of the glass from her feet, Elisabeth and her parents, Tom and Catherine Klug, all went home in the early morning hours on Christmas Day.
They were shattered from the accident, but grateful to the mercyful outcome.
Elisabeth had to use a wheelchair for a while, but while the physical injuries eventually healed, the accident left a much deeper impact on her life.
Prior to this life-changing event, she had contemplated a career in music, but after it, she realized she was destined to help others in crisis get better.
“It showed me that something like this can happen to anyone,” she said.
This realization and the inner need to change lives in a positive direction eventually led Elisabeth, who at the time was wrapping up her master’s degree in counseling, to begin working in the crisis center at Foundation 2, the Cedar Rapids-based non-profit providing crisis services to area communities.
Helping others became her calling and as she saw the need, her commitment deepened.
Founded in 1970 by a group of non-conforming college and high school students, Foundation 2 was named after a science-fiction author Isaac Asimov’s series Foundation Trilogy.
And while the nexus between the name and the fictional universe inhabited by Asimov’s imagination, where people felt free and accepted, may have faded over the years, the mission of the non profit has not changed, Elisabeth said.
She delivered that very message to the congregation at Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly on Sunday, right after the service, when the pastor, Tom Barnard, donated a check for $3,000 to Foundation 2, a gift from the congregation. Another check for the same amount was also presented to the ThreeHouse, a campus ministry group, which caters to the mental health and crisis needs of students at the University of Northern Iowa.
In addressing the church community, Elisabeth explained how the emphasis of her organization is on helping the person in need while maintaining their privacy.
She said a Mobile Crisis Unit can be deployed at the request of a caller.
In Bremer County last year, for instance, 106 contacts were made with the crisis hotline. Of those, 65 were from Waverly, 20 from Tripoli, 10 from unknown locations, etc.
Sixty-seven callers were female and 32 male, with several unknown.
The primary issue for callers, Elisabeth said, is mental health, suicidal thoughts and relationship issues.
She said that counselors will stay on the phone with the person in distress until the situation is resolved.
Foundation 2’s services have evolved over the years. From the time Elisabeth started as a crisis counselor in 2001, to the time she moved up the ladder to a marketing job in 2007, the crisis center, which operates 24/7, 365 days a year, transitioned from utilizing a mix volunteers and professional staff to employing professional staff to respond to calls. Today, 38 staff members work at the crisis center.
The organization will mark its 50th anniversary of serving the area in July. The work is compelling and life-altering, which explains why people life Cheryl Plotz, the crisis center manager, has been there for 41 years, making her the longest-serving employee.
Accompanying Elisabeth on Sunday in Waverly for the check presentation was her 11-year-old son, Liam.
The fifth-grader often goes along with his mom and watching her work has impacted him as well. Last September, both attended a suicide prevention event held by Gov. Kim Reynolds. As a result, they have started a Kindness Club in Liam’s middle school.
Elisabeth said the hardest thing she had to grapple with as a counselor on the crisis line is what happens after the conversation ends.
“You never really know,” she said.
She said one of the more gratifying aspects of her work is that outside of her daily duties, friends and acquaintances often reach out to her and ask her how to help a loved one.
“I am glad they feel comfortable to share that with me and I tell them about all the resources and how to access them,” she said.
One way to help those in crisis, Elisabeth added, is to remove the stigma of mental health by talking about it and educating the community on warning signs.
“When I had the accident, I wish I had known there was a crisis center, I would have greatly benefited from it,” she said. “Now I know and I am trying to tell people about it.”