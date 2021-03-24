Zach Hansen’s a lot of things.
He’s a husband, a son, a brother, a colleague, and a member of several community-minded boards in Waterloo, where he lives.
At just 24 years old, the Waverly native is also the youngest licensed architect in the state of Iowa now, and also the fifth youngest of all times in the state.
That honor is hard-earned and praiseworthy as it is rare for a recent college graduate to achieve licensure shortly after receiving a bachelor’s diploma.
Typically, it takes years to complete the required 4,000 hours of work experience and pass the six gruelling tests, ranging between 3 and 4 hours each, to qualify for the license.
But Zach, the son of Jacqui and Dennis Hansen, of Waverly, is in a category of his own, so age is not a measure of his wisdom.
Today, as an employee of Invision Architects, the Waterloo firm contracted to design two new schools in Waverly and the remodel of Shell Rock Elementary and the high school, Zach has the rare opportunity to apply his talents and skills to the betterment of his alma mater, the Waverly-Shell Rock School District.
After all, he and his sister, Katie, whose work in marketing recently won a couple of Addy awards, are both a living affirmation of the excellent education the district offers.
Once Zach learned that his firm was to take on the W-SR project, he asked his boss to be put on the team.
Zach recognized the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity such a high-profile, multi-phase project in his own hometown presented a young architect professionally.
But to him, there was also the heart tug that as a member of the team he could give back to the community that had helped mold him.
His story offers an insight into the efforts of an ambitious young professional to achieve his goals and share his talents with others.
HOW HE GOT HERE
Zach considers himself the beneficiary of the learning opportunities the school district has provided him.
In high school, he took full advantage of music and arts, which catered to his creativity. Simultaneously, he took math and engineering classes, through an initiative called, Project Lead the Way, which laid the foundation for his future.
He started thinking that architecture might be the right fit after turning his tassel at W-SR in 2014.
The Iowa State program in architecture, a five-year, intensive and highly competitive course of studies, was a great landing spot.
As many of his peers dropped out or rerouted their careers to the business school or other majors, Zach was determined to stay the course.
Not that it was easy for him, not that there were not moments of frustration or doubt if he had made the right choice.
Those were par for the course.
“It was strenuous,” he said. “Twenty-five to 50% of the nights was staying up to 4 a.m. working on projects.”
Reflecting on that effort brings back the memories of the stamina it took to keep pushing.
At one point he felt so drained, he was ready to give up. Had it not been for the support of his high school sweetheart, Renae, now his wife, and his family, he very well may have abandoned his ambition.
But the comfort their words and the faith they had in his abilities put him right back on track.
“She kept me pushing through,” Zach said of his wife.
As if the rigor of the academic calendar was not demanding enough, Zach wasted no time in the summers.
Instead of vacations, he pursued internships that would enhance his skills. In fact, he did his first one during the summer before starting the architecture program.
His first two internships were with TurnKey Associates in Waterloo. There, he learned about construction hands on.
The following summer, he took another internship at Slingshot Architecture in Des Moines, a developer-driven firm, where he learned how to work with various clients. Just as importantly, he gained an appreciation for the value of making a building more cost-effective.
His next goal was an internship at Invision, and, in demonstration of his proactive approach, he walked in his résumé and his portfolio to the Waterloo office.
“It was a foot in the door to get the job later,” he said.
It worked.
He had a job offer in his pocket before he graduated in May of 2019.
Recalling how he sat opposite one of the firm’s partners, Eric Ritland, reviewing his first job offer, an aspiration for each college graduate, elicits a joyful memory.
“I did feel important,” Zach laughs.
The arduous work had yielded desired results and the job offer was the culmination of that journey.
WORK JOYS
What Zach likes about his job is that he is part of a team of professionals, united under the telling motto: “Architecture enriches lives.”
The collaborative work environment and the emphasis on sustainability are another big draw for Zach.
“They have some of the most innovative designs in the region and they keep pushing design forward, and that’s attractive to me, not to mention the amount of mentoring they have given me as a young staffer,” he said.
Brad Leeper, one of the partners, said Zach has “lots of energy,” and has quickly made a name for himself as a go-getter and a do-gooder.
“We don’t expect anything less of him,” Leeper said.
Fittingly, Zach has also taken a leadership role in the company’s green initiatives.
“We are trying to push sustainability through architecture, to build more green and environmentally friendly, hoping to push the narrative within Invision and greater Iowa,” he said.
Meanwhile, on top of his job duties, Zach has also launched into podcasting.
Along with one of the firm’s pillars, Hovey Brom, 95, he hosts a podcast about how architecture has changed over time, creating a valuable record of the profession’s evolution and the firm’s history.
In the foreseeable future, Zach says he plans to grow within Invision.
One important lesson he has learned along the way is worth sharing:
“Don’t rely on motivation because that comes and goes, try to rely on discipline,” he said.
On the job, Zach’s fascination with architecture has only amplified because now he is an active participant in the creative power the profession holds.
“Everything is a puzzle to be solved, being able to figure things out piece by piece, and after figuring it out, watching it come together in a physical manifestation is very rewarding,” he said. “It is very rewarding to see things go from your mind, to paper, to life.”
For now, Zach and wife Renae, a nurse and a 2014 Denver grad, live in Waterloo, where Zach is on the board of several organizations, including Main Street, Community Development and the 218 Corridor Design Review Board.
That said, he does not discount the possibility of returning to Waverly to raise a family, and enjoy the excellent educational and lifestyle opportunities the town offers.
Zach says he wants to make a positive impact on the world around him.
Looking at his personal history, it is likely he will deliver on this.
“That’s something we are considering,” he said. “Waverly looks very attractive right now.”
The state-of-the-art elementaries that will be built in Waverly are another big attraction for the couple, as they plan their family.
Working, as an architect and a member of a team, on his hometown’s biggest school district project, is a meaningful give-back for Zach.
“Waverly had such a big part of making me the person I am today,” he said. “Taking part in a project would be giving back to my school district in a way that would be a big deal for me.
“I have come full circle. I just want to be cognizant of other people and be a good steward.”