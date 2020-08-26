A young person’s dream is typically an idealist’s vision for the future.
Some find it in childhood, others in high school, and some continue to search for it in the course of their lives, since life itself helps shape the dream.
For many, it evolves with the times.
For Waverly’s Sarah Engelhardt, 16, what this dream right now means is being a part of the Civil Air Patrol.
In fact, since last week, when Sarah and her mom, Dawna, held an open house at the Waterloo Airport, to seek out new recruits, the Waverly-Shell Rock sophomore is commanding her own flight. A flight, in Civil Air Patrol terms, is a group of Cadets, ages 12-18, who share a love for service and the skies.
It is important to note that for Sarah, it is also a family affair.
Her mother, her dad, Steve, and her siblings, brother Asa and sister Bella are all behind her and enabling her to reach as high as she can in her quest for excellence.
The open house on Aug. 20 was the culmination of a lot of work and effort Sarah has been putting in since the age of 13.
She recalls how one day, three years ago, when she happened to attend an open house similar to the one she held in Waterloo, it sparked something inside of her. She credits that experience with opening her eyes and her heart to the opportunities of the Auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force.
That night had such a profound impact on the teen that she remembers the hanger in Makato, Minnesota, where the event was held.
“Immediately, I just fell in love with it,” she said. “As soon as it was done, I told my mom I want to do this.”
So when the family moved to Waverly in September of 2019 due to her dad’s job, Sarah started attending the nearest unit, called a squadron, which happened to be in Cedar Rapids.
That gave her an immediate goal — to start one closer to her Waverly home.
But then the coronavirus struck, imposing a whole new set of norms on the world.
The squadron meetings, which teach character development as well as emergency services skills and aerospace piloting, among others, were moved onto Zoom, in accordance with the national headquarters guidelines.
It was partly this disruption, which frayed the social fabric of humanity, and ended the school year in an unusual way that prodded Sarah to focus even more on her dream to launch her own flight.
To get this done, she and her mom pounded the pavement hard. They placed posters in area towns and around Waverly, they talked to anyone who would listen, coordinated with a Civil Air Patrol airplane to be on site and talked to the mayors of Cedar Falls and Waterloo.
So contagious was Sarah’s enthusiasm that both leader attended the open house.
Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green, who served in the Coast Guard, addressed the audience during the open house, emphasizing the importance of auxiliaries. And to top it all off, Green and his family signed up to become members.
Sarah says she is determined to continue to spread her passion to others and talk about the goals of the Civil Air Patrol.
For her own discipline, she has taken up running and physical exercise, for which she gets up early in the morning. She installed an app on her phone for accountability.
Regarding her advocacy for the cause, she is oftentimes met with disinterest, rejection or perhaps delicate politeness.
Yet, she is undeterred.
She is sure that somewhere out there, there is another Sarah like her, or another Asa, like her brother, or another set of parents like hers, who will embrace the mission of the Civil Air Patrol and empower their children to pursue their dreams.
Sarah draws her inspiration not from anyone “big and famous,” but rather, from Lt. Col. Annalise Tostenson, her first leader, a personable officer who had a knack dealing with kids and did not “put walls up.”
Clearly, Sarah has taken a lot of that character development to heart, and wants to join the Reserve Officer Training Corps and the Air Force and has also contemplated a career in law enforcement.
For now, she lives her life with high expectations of herself.
“I just keep pushing,” she said of her approach. “We represent the Air Force, so we need to behave like we are the Air Force.”