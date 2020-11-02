An auto mechanic and an anthropologist make an unlikely team.
But Ed Westendorf, a second-generation Waverly auto shop owner, and Barbara Dilly, a professor emerita at Creighton University, proved the opposite when they traded talents to serve their community, and their own passions.
In the process, a mural of memories on wheels was created for all to enjoy.
Friends from the “old days,” last spring, they struck a deal: Barbara would paint a mural on the side of a building adjacent to Westendorf Auto, 309 E. Bremer Ave. in Waverly. Ed’s father, Milton, owned and operated the shop for over half a century since the early 1960s.
The folk art mural was to feature the Waverly Drive-in Movie Theatre, an iconic place on the east end of town, now long gone, which was operated by Ed’s in-laws, the late Gerald and Charlotte Peterson.
If Barbara were to uphold her end of the deal, Ed would labor to restore her yellow 1949 Willys Jeepster.
It was an amicable trade, they agreed.
They’d each do what they love — work with their hands, tap into memories and bring them to life, with other motorheads buzzing around them, curiously watching what would unfold.
Barbara sketched the mural, based on conversations with Ed’s wife, Janet, and her brother Lon.
On his end, Ed moved the Willys into one of the four bays in his shop.
It was in such sorry shape that it had to be towed there from its resting place in Barbara’s garage in Shell Rock to Waverly
“Who else is there to fix an old car?” Barbara asks rhetorically, lauding Ed’s skills. “There aren’t really many people left. Nobody understands carburetors anymore, but Ed does.”
Then the painter and the car magician went to work.
“We were both going to restore something of value and meaning,” Barbara said. “He was going to bring my dearly-loved jeepster back to life, and I was going to restore our memories of the theatre.”
But, as any creator would attest, there were bumps in the road, which had to be negotiated,
Thankfully, but no collisions of vision occurred.
Barbara modified the sketch of the mural as gray-haired car buffs, who were teens at the drive-in theater’s heyday, from 1953 to 1983, shared their memories with her in volumes she didn’t anticipate.
For his part, Ed put the Jeepster, the 71-year-old grandfather of the modern SUV, on a lift to take inventory of its needs, which were extensive.
“He was heard joking he would need a tetanus shot to keep working on one particularly gritty old truck,” Barbara joked. “But this did not deter him. He is used to old pieces of junk.”
Immersed in their work over the summer, they barely noticed each other, but drive-by motorists honked and pulled over for a chat and a selfie.
A lot of memories spilled over as a result.
When Barbara first painted a bold sunset for the background, some wondered what was going to happen next.
“When I put Highway 3 in, they began to see themselves in the picture,” she says.
She next painted the screen of the movie theatre.
Then she added images of the concession stand commercials on it, which were commonly displayed on the screen prior to the showing of the movie.
Her next challenge was the concession stand, which now occupies the rightmost corner of the mural.
To give it authenticity, the mural had to have a child’s merry-go-round in the back, so Ed’s wife, Janet, took a picture of the real artifact.
Janet didn’t have to dig through a pile of metal or thumb through the family album to produce the real thing.
It sits in her own backyard, a gift of restored love from her husband, or, as he likes to put it, “happy wife, happy life.”
It was already mid summer, when classic cars started popping onto the mural.
Ed, who was a regular at the drive-in theatre as a youngster, thought he would commemorate the era by having Barbara paint cars typical of the era owned by local people.
So far, 39 cars are parked on the mural.
Each has a story, which could easily fill a volume.
Collectively, they represent a folksy Hall of Fame museum of the classic cars and their lovers in the Waverly area.
A lot of them hang out at Westendorf Auto, a place where friends recall fond moments or laugh at a corny joke.
Every last Thursday of the month, from May through September, over a hundred classic beauties cruise Bremer Avenue, Waverly’s main drag, and line up the streets afterwards, as their owners catch up with old time buddies or make new friends.
“Classic cars contribute to the local culture,” Barbara said. “This is the story of the people who are not on the front page of the newspaper. They are not the people who can commission a professional artist to paint a mural downtown, they are the real people of Waverly. This is their story and they feel this is the story that never gets told.”
HOW IT CAME TOGETHER
Restoration is a delicate business. And striking the right tone is of the essence.
Barbara had to sift through multiple old photos and memories to validate the right perspectives of the people.
Her goal was not just to piece it together as a puzzle, but rather, enliven it with the beauty of youthful memories and dreams.
She talked extensively to Janet, Westendorf’s wife, and her brother, Lon Peterson, whose parents owned the theatre, which was in existence from 1953 to 1983.
What Barbara learned from them was that Lon spent a lot of time there because he worked at the concession stand as a highschool student. He kept his old ‘55 Chevy parked in front of the concession stand so he could “keep an eye on it.”
Also painted there is his father’s car.
“My dad’s Bronco, that he patrolled the lot in, catching sneak-ins,” he says, pointing to the car, during a recent interview with the Waverly paper.
Lon’s vivid memories informed the atmosphere in the mural.
“He was a very vital source of information,” Barbara says.
For instance, when she painted the fence of the drive-in theatre green, Lon recalled that it was actually turquoise.
“The old man had a thing for turquoise,” he told her.
Barbara repainted the fence, mixing the color herself, until Lon approved.
Located just west of the now defunct Oberheu’s Restaurant on Highway 3, the theatre had two shows every weekend.
It was a focal point of gathering and entertainment for people of all walks of life and ages.
Families with kids often used the merry-go-round in the playground, retired folk sat in lawn chairs on the front, lovers hung out behind steamed up windows all over, and roguishing teenagers, mostly guys, sipped beer in the back row as they watched movies like headliner “American Graffiti” and B movies “Two-Lane Blacktop.”
“There was a vibrant car culture in America during the time of drive-in movie theatres and for a significant section of rural America today, it still lives on,” Barbara says. “That’s certainly true of Waverly. And Classic Car cruise is still going full throttle.”
PAINTING THE MURAL
After July 4, when the rain had stopped, she started work.
Someone loaned Barbara a scaffold and for a whole month, after the sun had eased up its scorching grip on the day, she could be seen in an old tee shirt, climbing up and down the scaffolding, brush in hand, painting the glow of a spectacular Waverly sunset, the time the movie was about to begin over half a century ago.
She had sketched the scene on a piece of paper, indicating where things would be placed on the 27-by-11-foot cement wall.
Exactly how all the other elements got on on the mural is nothing short of a cultural study of local ethnography presented not at an academic conference, but shared with the people whose lives it represents.
For the three months that she painted — a solitary figure, focused on the wall — her presence, and eventually the growing mural in front of her — would elicit honks from motorists driving by and much longer conversations from curious onlookers.
But to her, these were not distractions. Rather, they were her subjects and collaborators, and matching their memories to the authenticity of the mural was a matter of artistic pride as much as it was a matter of academic integrity.
In fact, in her academic career at Creighton University, Barbara was recognized for her hands-on scholarship and earned the title full professor for her dedication to telling the untold stories of local people through art.
“I got away with it,” she joked. “You would not believe it, how many of my colleagues were happy that I got it, because it meant they could do it, too. Academic work is much more than publishing in obscure journals.”
Earlier in her folk art painting career, Barbara also painted a scene of the switchboard operators for the local telephone company on the side of the telephone company building on South Cherry Street in Shell Rock; created a four-piece mural of the seasons of nature in the new City Hall, in the former Ford dealership showroom, and restored some advertising signs on Cherry Street.
Now retired from teaching, she made the drive-in theatre her summer creative project.
“I listened when people stopped to talk, and took notes of their memories,” she said.
THE CARS ON THE MURAL
The original plan was to have 30 cars featured there — ”lots of Chevies, Fords, Dodges, Plymouths and Mustangs.”
But, with time, the color palette grew with orange, red, black, turquoise and yellow classic cars.
One of the more distinctive trucks on the mural is a blue vehicle owned by Carter Corson, whose family owned the funeral home in town. On the mural, the truck is shown entering the theatre from the back.
“This was not because he was attempting to avoid paying, it was because he had jacked it up so high, it wouldn’t go under the ticket kiosk,” Barbara explains.
The mural also features Westendorf’s red Chevrolet convertible surrounded by empty beer cans.
Barbara took the artistic license to add her white 1965 Impala convertible to the mural even though she herself never went to the drive-in theatre.
Asked why she missed such experiences, she quipped:
“I didn’t have a boyfriend. My sister had a boyfriend and she went. Drive-in theatres were also known as passion pits, hence the steamed up widows in the mural. ”
Barbara says she has extra space for some more cars, a job that is likely to wait until next summer.
“I couldn’t have done it without Lon and Janet,” she said. “Ed knew the cars, they knew the theatre. I signed the mural the other day.”
Meanwhile, Ed is puttering along on fixing the Willys.
“He promised it will be ready for the cruise in May and I will add a few more cars,” she says. “Then both of us will be finished.”