In high school, she saw two paths for herself – journalism or police work.
She was so intrigued by the promise of both professions, she decided to take a year’s worth of college courses in each and then make her pick.
It was important for Holly Jacobsen to make the right choice, as she planned to stick with her decision for the duration of her working life.
Here’s how she reasoned:
“When something important happens, who’s there? Cops and journalists,” she said.
It wasn’t just about doing a job for her. It was about being present at the place and time where things happen.
After a year of studying criminology at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls in 1997, the Wapello native was so fully engrossed in criminal justice that journalism, which her mother hoped she would pursue, fell by the wayside.
The badge had won over the notepad.
In the big scheme of things, Holly would end up making local history in Bremer County, opening the rank and file of a small town Iowa police department for other women.
As her career took its twists and turns, she landed in the Waverly Police Department where she was destined to achieve two important firsts.
In 2009, she became the first female officer hired by the agency, and in 2021, she was promoted to detective, becoming the first woman in that role in the department.
As someone who prospected journalism as an occupation, Holly understands why commanding two historic spots, in the span of one career, in primarily male dominated fields, and in a small-town police department, is newsworthy.
Yet it is not her place in history that she contemplates as she goes about her work day.
“I truly don’t think about it,” she said. “I am excited that the opportunity came up when it did, in the right time frame, glad that we had an administration that added the third position. It wasn’t on my radar as far as being the first female officer or the first female detective.”
After she blazed the path, two more women – Kiela Ruth and Kassidy Zeien – have recently joined the department.
For them, Holly is a role model, as well as a trusted colleague.
HOW HER CAREER EVOLVED
In her life, Holly has shown persistence and character worth emulating.
After Ellsworth College, she enrolled at the University of Northern Iowa to earn a four-year degree, but dropped out her senior year to become a police officer.
She had dreamed about becoming a cop in New York, and almost flew out there for a test in 2001, but ultimately, it didn’t pan out.
“Had I gotten hired, I would have been there on 9/11,” she said. “But my friend pointed out, you could have died on 9/11.”
After a three-year hiatus from UNI, Holly returned to school to earn her degree, graduating in 2005.
“Mom and sisters were surprised and so happy for me,” she said. “I never had any intention of not finishing.”
The timing of Holly’s transition from patrol duties to detective work coincided with tumultuous times in the profession of policing, which culminated in demonstrations for justice after the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer on May 25, 2020.
Around the nation, the uniform had become heavier to wear in the aftermath of Floyd’s killing and protests against police brutality.
Even in Waverly, where police officers know the community well – and where the community often knows them on a first-name basis – citizens often asked officers about events in the news, an inevitable fallout of the highly polarized climate in the country.
As for many officers who upheld the honor of the badge in their daily work, Holly understood how the tragic national story prompted local questions.
But eventually, she started feeling the pressure of having the profession she had dedicated her life to being defined, in the public mind, by the acts of rogue actors.
“I’ve changed churches because of my career, it has affected friendships,” she said.
She never considered leaving, as some of her colleagues around the country who felt completely demoralized had done.
“You are not doing this alone,” she said. “When you quit, you are quitting on your co-workers. I am not quitting on them, like I don’t expect them to quit on me.”
Working as a patrol officer, Holly liked the second shift the most because it offered a good mix of daytime and night time cases.
On her days off, she is just a mom. She likes to bake and relax with her family.
In the summer, especially, she enjoys spending time by the pool with her three daughters, ranging in age from 6 to 10.
Moving into a detective role would allow Holly to have a more structured schedule.
When she told her mom she had been picked for the detective job, her mom cried.
“In her eyes, it would be safer,” Holly said.
But her dad was skeptical.
“You will make bigger enemies,” he quipped.
So far, that has not been the case.
Since Holly moved onto the detective track – for now, she continues to pull patrol duties for the summer as the department is short-staffed at the moment – she has already investigated two sexual assault cases and a vehicle recovery case.
Holly believes the experience that comes with working as a patrol officer is invaluable when it comes to doing detective work.
“The biggest thing is that in detective work, as in journalism, it is about finding the truth,” she said. “It isn’t necessarily getting the answer you are looking for. It may end up being whether it actually happened or not, and not whodunnit.”
Her initial plan was to retire after 22 years on the job, and have a completely unrelated career helping raise her three daughters and perhaps working at her church part-time. But in reviewing the succession plan in the department, and realizing that several retirements in the same time frame may hurt the expertise level in the agency, Chief Rich Pursell was able to open an additional position, which Holly eventually took.
“She is an asset to our organization and we have benefited from her perspective that she has, and that is one of the reasons why she is so well-equipped to handle certain cases,” Pursell said. “We don’t try to pigeonhole her, but there are just times when people feel more comfortable speaking with her. Having a female officer available to handle certain calls benefits the community as well.”
In cleaning up her cubicle and moving her pictures and files to what would be her own office, Holly found her first performance review from 2010. In a bout of nostalgia, she re-read it.
“I actually put in there that one of my goals was to work my way into investigations,” she said.
When she sat down for an interview with the search committee to explain her qualifications for the detective job, she was asked what training or course prepared her for the position.
She mentioned the continuing education she had pursued over the years – four interview and interrogations schools, as well as training in how to investigate sexual assaults, domestic violence and child abuse cases.
“I literally have been preparing for this position for 20 years,” she said.
A framed quote she picked to hang on the wall behind her desk might offer an insight into how she would handle being a detective.
“Always pray to have eyes that see the best in people,” it reads, “a heart that forgives the worst, a mind that forgets the bad, and a soul that never loses faith in God.”
As she embarks on her new position, alongside Capt. Jason Leonard and Detective Troy Schneider, Holly is confident she will pursue her new path with the same integrity and heart she patrolled the streets.
“I thought it was appropriate,” she said of the quote. “That’s how I feel.”