If Ray Fredrick had one true love in life, her name was Old Glory.
He took it to his grave, literally.
The American flag will be draped over his coffin as the Vietnam veteran, dressed up in his pilot uniform, lands at his final destination — his resting place at the family burial plot in Strawberry Point on Friday.
He was 91, and the last of nine siblings, to close life’s circle from that generation.
Ray passed away on May 19, 2021, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, after only a short stay away from his home in Waverly, where the American flag flies on a high flagpole in the front yard and where a POW flag waves from the house.
There was only one way Ray wore his Stars and Stripes — pinned to his heart.
He fought for the flag.
He honored it.
He was ready to lay his life on the line for it.
But when fate did not take the ultimate sacrifice from him in Vietnam, he came home with a deep determination to make the flag the anchor of his life, and never let it be taken for granted, ignored, or God forbid, disrespected.
In Waverly, where most of his life unfolded, he ended up buying and donating dozens of flags to various entities and organizations, including this newspaper.
It is only fitting that after his funeral service at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on May 28, before his fellow veterans from the Waverly Area Veterans Post Honor Guard send him off with a 21-gun salute just outside the church, the flag will be his last witness, as it was his first love.
TRUE TO HIS CHARACTER
In the last chapter of his life, as in his first, Ray remained true to himself.
Those who remember him in his later years as the acerbic, soft spoken old man, always ready to trigger his sharp-tongued, spot-on remarks, often muttered under his breath, might be hard pressed to imagine him as a young boy. Born on Nov. 5, 1929, as Leroy Raymond Fredrick, he was the ninth kid in the family of Emma and William Fredrick, of Strawberry Point.
His mother was preoccupied with raising six daughters and three boys, and his dad, an implement dealer, with providing for the family.
But the steady home life was shattered when William died unexpectedly, and Emma, widowed and in need of family support, moved to Waverly to be close to her network. Ray was only 15 years old.
How he coped with the loss of his father at such an early age would never truly be known as Ray was tight-lipped and thrifty when it came to personal stories. But in later years, he showed great tenderness for grieving families, and found the words to offer soothing comfort to a local judge on the untimely departure of his wife, or extended sympathies to his clerk, Jeanie Scmidt, of Waverly, when she lost her father. His kindness in their moment of mourning was never forgotten.
SERVING HIS COUNTRY IN VIETNAM & AT HOME
In his youth, Ray’s developed a fascination with engines and machines, so it was not surprising when in high school in Waverly, which he finished in 1947, and later in college, first at Wartburg and then at the University of Iowa, Ray served in the United States Naval Reserve.
That passion and his patriotism led him to a distinguished career in the Air Force, where he flew missions to over 70 countries, and, at various times, taught and trained pilots.
At the onset of his career, from 1954 to 1957 he piloted DC-3 and DC-4 aircraft in special missions for both military and civilian VIP out of Frankfurt, Germany.
He achieved the rank of Major, and, along the way, earned recognitions and medals, including the Air Force Commendation Medal; Meritorious Service Medal; Outstanding Unit Award; Expeditionary Medal; Republic of Vietnam Combat Medal/Vietnam Campaign Medal; Army of Occupation Medal (Germany, 1954); and Small Arms Expert Marksman Medal.
Meanwhile, in 1954, he married Edith JoAnn Arbogast in Parkland, Washington. A picture from their wedding day captures the informal spirit of the ceremony which took place at the courthouse. Their spritely eyes, looking straight at the camera, and their interlaced fingers — with Ray’s arm over Edith’s shoulder — tell the rest of the story. The couple later divorced, but remained lifelong friends. They had three children, Carla, Christa and Charlie.
From 1957 to 1960, Ray was an assistant professor of Air Science and faculty adviser to the ROTC program at Drake University, while working to develop his own skills further and eventually graduating from Air University’s Courses in Academic Instruction and also from Squadron Officer’s School.
“There is no reason to fly through a thunderstorm,” he kept telling aspiring pilots while teaching at Drake.
In 1960, Ray was transferred to Hamilton Air Base, near Novato, California. The three-year stint at what was dubbed the “country club of the Air Force” was likely his “favorite assignment,” his children recall, as he often talked about it as “the most beautiful air base in the world.”
In 1963, as a member of “The Dirty Thirty,” the only Air Force contingent ever to serve under direct command of a foreign nation, Ray trained Vietnamese pilots. For his service, he was awarded the Air Medal and the Vietnamese Senior Pilot certificate.
“It’s easier to fly planes than it is to work,” he told me in a 2016 interview. “Unless you are being shot at.”
A LOVE FOR LANGUAGE: Putting linguistic talent in patriotic service, writing columns for the Waverly paper
But there was another talent Ray possessed which defined who he was as much as his passion for engines — a mastery of the English language which far exceeds what one can learn in college.
That god-given gift flourished in scope and in depth, as his rich life nurtured plenty of astute observations calibrated with a marksman’s precision.
He never missed.
He knew the power of words as weapons and as healers, so he picked them with the utmost care. As a seasoned warrior and writer, he aimed them right into the bull’s eye, the consequences be damned.
Ray didn’t worry too much about what the world thought of him; he knew who he was and what he stood for, and it was up to the world to figure out Ray, not for Ray to worry about how to fit in the world.
Some considered him a curmudgeon, but residing beyond the crusty exterior was a deeply sensitive soul, said Al Guetzlaff, the pastor who will deliver the sermon at the funeral.
“He had a sensitivity about him that he tried to disguise as crustiness,” Guetzlaff told me.
Ray spoke quietly, making you almost lean into him in order to be able to hear him, but then left you wondering if he said what you thought you heard.
Ray’s love for language and his patriotism manifested themselves in his passion for writing for the Waverly paper. For many years, using his mechanical typewriter, he told the stories that tend to be forgotten except when historic anniversaries bring them to the fore. In his guest editorials on the pages of the paper, he tirelessly and tactfully kept reminding his community that the freedom they enjoy comes from sacrifice.
I first met Ray through his columns, as the editor of the paper 18 years ago, but got to know him better when he told me he was getting some resistance in achieving his goal of having a POW flag fly everywhere in town. Otherwise self-effacing, he agreed to do a video interview for a story I planned to write, and once the piece ran, whoever was causing turbulence for him, gracefully faded into the horizon. Today’s POW flags all over town are a testament to Ray’s spirit. He had lost buddies in Vietnam and did not want anyone to forget them like he never did.
“He wrote the most beautiful articles and it was always about the veterans,” Jeanie Schmidt, who worked as a magistrate clerk for Ray for years, told me, fighting back her tears. “Every line was about veterans, he was just witty and wise, he was just awesome, I admired him so much.”
SERVING HIS COMMUNITY AS MAGISTRATE
Ray’s love for the flag found expression in his civilian career as a magistrate.
In 1973, when the state’s judicial system was overhauled to create a unified trial court called the Iowa District Court, judicial magistrates and district associate judges replaced 500 justice-of-the-peace courts, 899 mayor’s courts, 14 municipal courts, and 34 police courts in Iowa.
Ray Fredrick, along with fellow Vietnam veteran Jim Brandau, became the first magistrates in the Bremer County Courthouse.
In that position, Ray worked as a judicial magistrate in the Second Judicial District, where Bremer County falls, until 1992.
Brandau handled the criminal matters and Ray the civil ones.
“This was our arrangement,” Brandau told me in a recent telephone interview. “I enjoyed the criminal and he enjoyed the civil, it worked well.”
Having served in Vietnam was a bond the two men shared but didn’t talk about, although an occasional mention was made, Brandau said.
“We were appointed and we were there to do the legal matters for the state on that level,” Brandau said. “We both took the job very seriously and tried to do it to the best of our abilities.”
There were moments of levity, too, in Ray’s career as a magistrate. At home, He would ask his daughter, Christa, if her boyfriends had been in his courtroom.
And he wasn’t joking.
“He was a man of few words, but when he said things, it was usually a good idea to listen,” Christa said.
THE FLAG: FIRST AND LAST
Ray’s dedication to the flag is perhaps his most enduring legacy. He lived for it, lived with it and died with it.
A self-appointed member of what his family and friends fittingly and lovingly called the “flag police,” he was always on duty and would not hesitate to knock on a stranger’s door and tell them the proper way to fly the flag if something was out of order.
He detested the commercialization of the flag in products, like clothes and shoes, and if a flag was tattered and torn, he often offered to pay for its replacement.
When the governor would order the flags at half staff, he would get the news from his daughter, Carla, because he did not use email. But then he would call his contacts to make sure the flags under their stewardship were displayed in compliance with the governor’s order.
“He was an expert in flag etiquette and knew it all,” Brandau, his fellow magistrate, said.
Those who know him find it fitting that he will be laid to rest on the eve of Memorial Day weekend, one of his favorite celebrations.
In 2016, when I asked me what Memorial Day means to him, he quipped, with characteristic succinctness:
“You are not forgotten.”
A LEGACY TO HIS CHILDREN: Respect the flag, obey the law, love language
As a father, Ray fostered respect for the flag, for the law and for language in his children.
It is because of the role that he modeled that his two daughters entered the legal profession — Carla as a paralegal and Christa as a court reporter. Ray always encouraged his children to look up the meaning of words in the dictionaries in the house, prompting a curiosity which led his son, Charlie, to a teaching career of English for many years.
Ray was frugal in the display of his affection, but generous in his wisdom.
When as a teen, Christa would show him a new pair of shoes and bragged that she saved 30% off the original price, he would counter:
“You would have saved 100% if you hadn’t bought them at all,” Christa recalled him saying.
“He was the north star of common sense when it comes to making a decision,” she said.
In one of his last conversations with Christa, Ray told her he had lived fully.
“You know, I’ve really had an amazing life,” he said.
“How many people do you know who have visited 72 foreign countries and all 50 states?”
“Dad, I can’t even name 72 countries,” she said.