Emma Seward dreams of becoming an environmental lawyer.
But before the Waverly-Shell Rock senior dives into the complexities of ensuring that rules are in place for a sustainable and clean planet for generations to come, she has rolled up her sleeves to tackle a much more immediate practical problem: Help clean up the toxicity that has polluted the air between her beloved hometown school and Charles City after racially charged comments at a baseball game turned the intense sports rivalry into a national story and a source of pain and reckoning.
Racially tinged taunts directed at the only Black Charles City player, Jeremiah Chapman, at a baseball doubleheader Waverly-Shell Rock hosted with its fiercest rival on June 27, resulted in internal investigations in both schools. Ultimately, it led to a recommendation from a task force to the Charles City School Board to consider exiting the Northeast Iowa Conference, to which both schools belong.
While administrators in both districts trial-ballooned messaging, contemplated communication strategies, and occasionally traded barbs in the media, behind the scenes, some serious reckoning was beginning to happen at W-SR.
A report by Bridgette Wagoner, the curriculum director and equity coordinator, summed up an investigation into the matter, but citing student privacy, stayed within the bounds of federal and state law and did not publicize the findings or what actions were taken to address the issue. According to media coverage and a recent meeting of the Charles City School Board, W-SR’s response was far from gratifying.
Earlier on, W-SR Superintendent Ed Klamfoth reached out to the parties with an apology offer right away, and so did Wagoner and her colleague, Abby Meester, the Title IX coordinator.
Meanwhile, as the Go-Hawks and the Comets are about to face each other on Oct. 1 on the volleyball court and Oct. 9 on the gridiron — both events in Charles City — W-SR Associate High School Principal Brady Weber and his Charles City counterpart, Larry Wolfe, have also held productive conversations about mending fences and constructively moving forward.
According to media reports in the weeks following the incident at Harms Stadium at Hertel Field on the Wartburg College campus, Charles City officials were planning to ask NEIC leaders to allow them a one-year moratorium from facing W-SR, and asking the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union to have any postseason matchup between them to be slated for a neutral site.
But Emma, who is the Student Body President, and her friend, Luke Schover, the leader of the student section, decided to take a proactive stance ahead of the new season.
As representatives of the student body, the two 17-year-olds believe they should also apologize to their counterparts in Charles City.
A heartfelt, in-person contrition on behalf of their W-SR peers, they believe, is long overdue and the right thing to do.
They are planning to do just that on Monday, when they meet virtually with four students from Charles City.
They are hopeful that their sincerity would resonate with the Charles City students.
“Now more than ever, it is a top priority at the school here,” Emma told Waverly Newspapers on Wednesday. “Because we finally realized the need for change. The incident in June was the last straw for a lot of people, and if we were to grow, and be proud of where we come from, things need to change.”
Luke, who is a catcher on the baseball team, said that like many of his fellow players and like the community he represents, he was deeply impacted by what happened.
So was Emma, on her own behalf and on behalf of everyone involved.
“I was angry that someone could even say those things,” she said, recalling her first reaction to the incident. “Angry that our school would be represented that way. I was saddened, I could not imagine anyone having to go through that… I know that’s not how everybody is around here.”
The pair resolved to take charge and repurpose the anger and the humiliation into what they deemed to be a much-needed drive for a cultural change.
As the leader of the student cheers, Luke has reached out to peers to communicate that the cheers should have a positive message and lift up the Go-Hawks without disparaging the other team or individual players.
W-SR has ranked at the bottom for sportsmanship in their conference for the past 10 years, according to reports.
Such record sits uncomfortably with the community, Emma and Luke agree, and now that it has come to the fore with such force, the need for decisive, constructive action is even more urgent, they believe.
Maintaining the school spirit and the adrenaline rush of the game may sometimes cloud the judgement of an outlier fan, said Weber, the associate principal, a former baseball player at UNI and former West Des Moines Valley coach.
But, he added, he is excited about the positive change under way. For instance, the students have committed to making pre-game sportsmanship pledges, and have worked collaboratively within the district to force allegiances.
On Friday, Luke and Emma will be addressing the fans, reminding spectators “to be respectful of all coaches, players and reps.”
The bigger goal, Weber added, is to inculcate a cultural transformation, not just provide an immediate patch to the bad publicity.
Such work, Wagoner noted, is “ hard work, it’s ugly work, and it’s slow work if we’re doing it right.”
“In my mind, the wrong way to do this would have been swift, immediate, inevitably short-sighted actions focused more on managing public opinion than on digging deep to understand the root of the problems we face,” she said in a statement to the paper. “This is work that happens in hearts, minds, and values systems. It’s not box-checking work. There are boxes to check, but they need to be contextualized within ‘the work.’”
In the process, Luke and Emma have gleaned some insights into what the W-SR leadership has been trying to accomplish behind the scenes.
They have done the work to “get to the bottom” of things, the pair believes.
But Emma, like the lawyer-in-the-making that she is shaping up to be, gave this following sage guidance to anyone who would listen.
“I wish for people to be more bold about their beliefs,” she said. “And have the courage to stand up and say their beliefs.”
In charting a new sportsmanship culture, she and Luke, true to their words, are modeling exactly that behavior.
They champion the cause of student-led efforts.
And said their role is to accept what has happened and to act on it, making a positive change.
Asked what advice they have to adults, Luke pointed to the Generation Z’s mindset.
“We are more open-minded than the adults,” he said. “Open-mindedness is big for our generation, and social media has a lot to do with it. We try to be, the majority are trying to improve, and social media has given us the ability to see outside of your bubble.”
Ultimately, as an ambassador duo, the first one to tackle that challenge from a student perspective and with deliberation, Emma and Luke say they realize that no amount of diplomacy can be a substitute for action.
“A formal apology from the student body would be even more profound,” Emma said. “I don’t want us to be hiding behind the administration. We genuinely care and want to make a change.”
Luke noted that pronouncements and pledges cannot replace action.
“An apology goes a long way only if we follow with true action,” he said.
Added Emma:
“It’s unfortunate that it took this kind of incident to make a change. But we want to leave it (the district) better than when we got into it. I want us to leave a legacy.”