Life’s about the search of meaning.
But this wisdom, repeated in proverbs and folklore across cultures and time, seems to be rediscovered, reaped and regretted every time a reflective pause presents itself in the continuum of eternity.
For Gordy Scoles, of Waverly, the existential dilemma sounds like this:
“We apply meaning to life, and whatever we make of it to accommodate that meaning to whatever it is that we do,” he said.
What Gordy made of his own life, to use his words, is keep surviving and keep striving, a mindset he cultivated early on in life.
It has been tested by the sorrows thrown on his path by fate and spurred on by his faithfulness to sports as an educator and a competitor.
To his family and friends, he has been a source of inspiration, the outward affirmation of which can plainly be illustrated with his latest achievement.
Just this November, at the age of 79, he earned a gold medal in the 2020 Howard Cohen American Masters Weightlifting Championships in Georgia in his age class.
Weighing 182.54 pounds, the retired college professor was the oldest and lightest contestant in his age group. The two disciplines weightlifters are expected to compete in this sport — the snatch, and clean and jerk — are the same that comprise the essence of international competitions as governed by the International Weightlifting Federation.
Gordy deservedly earned the gold medal as the total of his best lifts in each part of the competition was 190 pounds.
This was his second national title and his ninth medal in 10 national meets. He also earned the silver in the Masters Pan American Weightlifting Championships in 2011.
But Gordy’s stamina and agility at the podium are only a couple of the publicly measurable and visible aspects of his life’s journey.
What is more private but deeply impactful was what happened between his formative years as a high school athlete and where he finds himself today as a budding octogenarian.
GROWING UP
At Nashua High School in his hometown, he played football and competed on the track team. Weightlifting was not popular at the time, so if anyone ever practiced it, it would have probably been in their garage or basement, he said.
It was expected of someone like Gordy to play high school sports because that’s what kids in his small town did.
“You have to do stuff and stick with it,” he said. “Back in the 1920s, my dad and my uncle played football and basketball, and at that time, Nashua played Waverly, Charles City and New Hampton, Waterloo, bigger schools, compared to my career, we played smaller schools, like Greene, Nora Springs and Riceville.”
As a high schooler, Gordy was a Bulldog, as the school mascot was called at the time. He did what he had to do to please his father and uncle by playing on the football team, but also carved out a niche for himself by taking on track. That was his rebellion, so to speak.
When he graduated from high school in 1961, his effort in sticking to the family tradition earned him a partial scholarship to Upper Iowa University.
In the summer of 1962, his father was diagnosed with leukemia and was told he had four to six months left. Gordy, an only child, returned home to spend time with him.
Don Scoles, a worker at the Nashua lumber yard, passed away on Dec. 14, 1962, at the age of 56.
Gordy became the man in the family.
At the insistence of his mother, Alice, Gordy eventually returned to college, and in 1967, earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education from State College of Iowa, now the University of Northern Iowa. There, he was the co-captain of the SCI track team, along with Waverly’s Bill Taylor, who later founded Taylor Physical Therapy in Waverly.
Three years later, Gordy earned a master’s degree in the same subject from Harding University in Arkansas. In 1976, he received a doctoral degree in physical education and psychology from Middle Tennessee State University, completing the full circuitry of educational opportunities and fulfilling his mother’s most sacred wish.
“She went only to eighth grade, she was orphaned at an early age and education was very important to her,” he said. “She just never got a chance but she pushed me all the way.”
Losing his father as a teenager left an enduring mark on Gordy, and fostered in him a special appreciation for the preciousness of life.
This was the first time Gordy experienced loss, but it would not be the last.
In 1978, he lost his first wife, Joann Strubel, whom he had married in 1967.
Gordy found himself a widower and a dad with two kids, Kristin, 9, and Molly, 6.
The suddenness of Joann’s untimely departure added to the pain.
“She fell ill, and by the end of the week, she was gone,” he said.
In 1980, he married Pat Heidt, a Waverly teacher he had met through his wife’s brother.
The two built a life together, moving for work through Illinois, North and South Carolina, and raising the kids, including a daughter from their marriage called Therese.
When Pat passed away in 2014, Gordy needed a landing spot, and Waverly was it for him.
RETURN TO IOWA
He settled in town in part because he felt a connectedness to his late wife’s hometown, and partly because of what Waverly has to offer in terms of community and location.
But then, another loss struck. In 2015, his first-born daughter, Kristin, passed away at 46. The following year, Kristin’s oldest son, and Gordy’s first grandson, died at the age of 24.
Losing multiple loved ones over the years has not been easy. Each departure brought about a self reflection about his own purpose, along with the pain of living with another loss.
“You don’t have much choice,” he said. “You just hope you can handle it. You need resilience, there is no way to prepare for life.”
One way Gordy decided to handle life in his mid-70s was to return to weightlifting in 2018.
SPORTS AS SELF IMPROVEMENT ACTIVITY AND THERAPY
It was a therapy for life’s hurdles and he knew the value of it both as an educator and as a practicing weightlifter.
Over the years, he had continued to work at it, competing from 2006 to 2012, when his family lived in South Carolina, not far from Savannah, Georgia, the epicenter of weightlifting in the Southeast and the site where the Howard Cohen American Masters Weightlifting Championships are held.
“I got tired of stepping over my barbells and weights to get to my car, so I decided to train again,” he said.
His first goal was to stay with the program, but then he stepped it up and decided to start training for the 2020 championship, which was 18 months away.
His stairstep-like goals — from making his weight class to avoiding injury to qualifying for the competition — culminated in the earning of a gold medal, his second one after his 2008 win in the 65 to 69 age group.
As can be expected, the road between setting such a lofty mark, especially at the age of 79, and accomplishing it, was arduous.
It takes persistence and purposeful focus. To get there, Gordy clocked exactly 400 workouts, each one approximately 35 minutes in length, four times a week.
“I worked out steadily for 19 months and only had one day when I felt pain,” he said.
The sweat paid off.
What made the experience different than winning his first gold medal in 2008, other than the fact that he was a dozen years older, was that the competition, and a lot of the training up to it, took place in a coronavirus pandemic.
Despite it, Gordy traveled to Georgia in November where, like the other contestants, he competed in a socially distanced manner.
“Everyone had their individual bar, usually, you share with people, but not this time,” he said. “It was very safe.”
With the win now behind him, Gordy does not plan to stop here.
For now, he is giving his body some deserving rest.
But he has a new goal in mind — to focus on strength training exercises and enter the 2022 Howard Cohen meet at the age of 80.
He says he is a living example of what remaining active in the sunset years can do for the mental and physical health of a person.
“For those 65 and older, at least three days a week of exercise should emphasize strength training to prevent falls,” he said. “No excuses any longer.”
Reflecting on his journey so far, Gordy is convinced that exercise has helped him handle the challenges fate has dealt him and added meaning to his experiences.
“The journey was richer and meant more than the achievement,” he said. “It took minutes to get the medal, but it took 18 months to get there, day after day, grinding it out.
“That’s where the persistence and staying with things, even at an old age, or better, no matter what age, matter the most.”
Asked to revisit the meaning of his own life story, he summed it up like this:
“We can’t live in ourselves, we just can’t put limits on things we do, we have to push the boundaries,” he said. “At the competition in November, the oldest guy was 91. He was the only one in his age group, but he was there. There aren’t many 91-year-olds competing at a weightlifting event. And he is a cancer survivor. He was there, that’s the whole point. He had lifted his own limitations.
“That’s something I want to do: keep going as long as possible. We are the ones that apply meaning to life, no matter whether we accept it or not, if you can live with that.”